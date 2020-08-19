Earthbound Misfits to perform at McGuigan's Public House

SUNBURY — Stroll downtown and follow the sounds of music for a relaxing end to your week.
Earthbound Misfits will perform Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at McGuigan’s Public House, at 266 Market Street. There is no cover charge.
An acoustic duo, Earthbound Misfits features Dan Montville, of New Berlin, on guitar and vocals and Ken Damelio, of New Columbia, on percussion.
“We sound like a small band with just the two of us playing,” Damelio said. “We play a wide range of music, from The Travelling Wilburries to Led Zepellin, Tom Petty, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, The Doors, Bruno Mars, Jethro Tull and a lot more.”
They’ve performed before at McGuigan’s, and owner Laurie Johnson is happy to have them back.
“They play a lot of different types of music,” she said. “They’re kind of like a fun, rockin’ group of guys. They’re just fun.”
The group got its name from the Pink Floyd song, “Learning to Fly,” with the lyrics, “Tongue tied and twisted just an Earth Bound Misfit.”
“We have an Old Soul sound with a modern twist,” Damelio said. “We are often complimented on our music selection by fellow musicians. We love playing at McGuigan’s Public House. It’s a gateway for many fine local musicians.”
The duo will also be playing at Iron Vines Winery this Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m.
“Earthbound Misfits has been together for about two years,” Damelio said. “I used to play percussion for Lumpy Gravy in the ’90s, then with Willy Jack and the Northern Light and House with a Yard. Dan also has an awesome trio called DMT Blues.”
McGuigan’s bar manager Todd Young noted that Damelio plays a number of instruments — drums, tambourine, etc. — at one time.
“They play good music,” Young said. “They’re fun to sit there and listen to.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.