LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village will host a free public seminar on caring for someone with a cognitive illness such as Alzheimer’s disease at noon June 11 in The Village Common off Reitz Boulevard.
“The journey for those living with a cognitive illness is best traveled with caregivers and loved ones who have a basic understanding of dementia and similar conditions,” says Katie Passonetti of the village staff. “In this presentation participants will learn what to expect during the different stages of dementia and how to best support a meaningful and less stressful journey.”
The program will be presented by Carolyn M. Gatty, who has practiced occupational therapy for more than 25 years, primarily working with older adults. With areas of expertise that include caring for people with dementia, she was a professor in the master of occupational therapy program at Chatham College for 10 years.
The event will include a light lunch. Because seating is limited, people are asked to RSVP to 570-523-4285.