Effects of WWII never left Audie Murphy

In past years when we visited Florida, I always got in touch with my old flyboy friend, Joe Z., who lived at Spruce Creek, the flying community. Similar to the 500 other pilots living there, Joe had a hangar for his plane attached to the house and taxis down the street to the airport runway. A number of times during visits we had to move our car aside as a member of the community taxied his plane along the street. Before he retired, Joe was with the National Transportation Board.
During one of our “hangar flying” sessions, Joe asked if I remembered Audie Murphy, the World War II hero. I not only remembered him, but also recalled seeing Audie in a couple of movies after the war. “Well,” said Joe, “he was killed in a corporate aircraft crash and I investigated the accident.”
Although Audie Murphy was a rated pilot, he wasn’t flying the plane. Joe said that on the morning of May 28, 1971, Murphy and five other passengers took off with a pilot who had a spotty flying record from preciously running out of fuel and crashing. On this date, the same pilot flew into bad weather about 60 miles from their destination, but was not rated to fly in bad weather flight conditions.
The plane was observed flying low and then crashed into a mountain near Roanoke, Va., killing all six people on board. Murphy was 47 at the time. The twin-engine aircraft was owned by a lawyer who was not on board. The Murphy family sued the owner for negligence and asked Joe Z. to testify on their behalf as the investigating representative. With Joe’s help, the Murphy family won the case. However, the clever lawyer-owner promptly declared bankruptcy and Audie’s folks received nothing. An ignoble end for American’s most decorated hero of World War II.
Joe’s tale prompted me to visit the library and seek some detailed information about Murphy’s life. There were brief items in some of the reference books, but I found a biography titled, “No Name on the Bullet,” by Dan Graham. The author praised Audie’s great war record, but was also very frank about his life after the war, relating how the terrible effects of the war never left him.
In the biography, it emphasized that the name Audie Murphy personified military heroism in World War II. During more than two years of continuous combat in Europe, “Murphy entered the ranks of the immortals in his exploits on the bloody battle grounds of Sicily, Anzio, France, and German.” For his heroic achievements, Murphy received the most medals ever awarded an American soldier, including the Medal of Honor. Later, as a screen actor, he starred in several films, including his autobiographical war movie, “To Hell and Back.”
The book author quoted Murphy’s modesty – “I never liked being called the most decorated soldier. There were so many guys who should have gotten medals and never did — guys who were killed.” Then the book author had a sad observation — “Today, young people hardly know who Audie Murphy was. But then they don’t know much about World War II either. It all happened so long ago, and now in today’s culture actors and actresses are far more recognizable than an Audie Murphy.”
I say again, we are not glorifying war when we honor our military, but instead are remembering and showing appreciation for what they did for our country.
