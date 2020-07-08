BLOOMSBURG — The Annual Summer 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds has been a popular tradition among motorsports enthusiasts for 33 years. One of those enthusiasts is Kenny Bardo, of Millville.
“I’ve been going to the Jamboree since I was little, since I can remember,” Bardo said.
He was 17 when he began competing there on his own, specializing in the Mud Bog competition over the years. He has also participated in the Burnout Competition.
“My family has always been into mechanics in general,” Bardo said. “Growing up, we used to go to truck shows and enjoyed watching the monster trucks.”
The 4-Wheel Jamboree event gave him an opportunity to continue and expand his love for all things motorsports, as well as meet lots of different people from all over the country who share the same passion.
“I love it, it’s just great,” Bardo said.
With a 33-year run, the Jamboree certainly has a rich history in the area, according to Tony Veneziano, public relations and communications manager for Bonnier Events, which also hosts 4-Wheel Jamborees throughout the year in Lima, Ohio and Indianapolis.
“It’s a tradition for 4x4 owners and enthusiasts to attend,” he said. “Folks come from across the Northeast and even many from the Midwest. For a lot of those individuals, it’s the only time of year they see some of their fellow 4x4 friends, so it’s more than just an event. It’s a social gathering and a time to catch up and reminisce as well.”
Bloomsburg continues to be a great location for the event, Veneziano added, saying that the fairgrounds provide plenty of space for all the activities and competitions, and for participants to “show off their vehicles.”
He said the number of participants registering their vehicles typically numbers 2,000, while attendance is more than 10,000 over the three-day weekend. This year, it will be held this Friday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; and Sunday from 9 am. to 3 p.m. End time each day is the start of the Monster truck Show.
For many, the Jamboree has been a family tradition for decades. Its family-friendly atmosphere includes games for kids to play, and, Veneziano said, “of course the monster trucks, which is a huge draw for families and children.” After each show, he said kids can meet the drivers and get autographs.
He expects even more people from around the country to come to the Bloomsburg Jamboree, due to the new additions, including mega truck racing.
“One of the biggest draws this year will be legendary monster truck driver Dennis Anderson, who is a Hall of Famer,” Veneziano said. Two of Anderson’s mega trucks will be in the competition, driven by his son, Weston, and John Gordon.
The event continues to over a strong monster truck lineup, Veneziano added, including the Hall Brothers with the Raminator and General Tire Monster truck, as well as the popular XDP Diesel Monster truck and Fast Metal, Bad Company and Bad Habit.
Each year, Jamboree officials look to introduce new elements to the event.
“A lot of thought and work went into producing what we feel will be a very thrilling and entertaining infield motorsports show for attendees and competitors alike,” Veneziano said.
This year, the infield motorsports show has been enhanced, and all infield race courses/tracks are new — designed by “some of the most experienced pros in the industry,” Veneziano said.
He said competitors are also excited about the popular Tough Trucks competition that “will take place on a short-course style off-road track.”
Also new this year for attendees is a “Track Walk” for an up-close look at the racing surface in the infield during designated times each afternoon. An Infield Cruise will also be offered to registered Jamboree participants.
In 2017, Bardo and six others in the area founded a 4x4 club, the Mud Dog Saints. He currently serves as president. This year, the club will be assisting with technical inspections and flagging, as well as providing cables, for the Mud Bog competition in this year’s Jamboree event.
Bardo said the event is a contest in which the participants seek to achieve the top five fastest times in their class. Bardo hopes to enter his “Frankenstein truck,” which he said is made out of a 1977 Dodge Ram Charger chassis and a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle body — a custom build that sits on 35-inch-high tires. It’s just one example of the creativity and talent of motorsports lovers who come to this event each year.
Bardo said what he loves best about the Jamboree is “just seeing the excitement on people’s faces (when they see) the different builds. The entertainment of it.”
He said over the years, it’s interesting to see what changes, such as the technology and the kind of materials used to make the vehicles look their best. Each year, creativity is expressed in lots of different airbrushing designs and paint schemes, as well as in lights and sound systems.
For registration, advance tickets and more information, visit 4wheeljamboree.com. You can also follow the series on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter @4wheeljamboree.
The event is sponsored by General Tire, Jack Williams Tire & Auto Service Centers, National Tire and Wheel, Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Quaker Steak & Lube.