LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a Children’s Health Fair at The Miller Center, Lewisburg, on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is sponsored by Service 1st Federal Credit Union.
The fair is a day filled with fun activities for parents and children focusing on the key factors of good health including eating right, exercising, taking part in health screenings, and making good decisions about healthy living.
The day will feature vendor presentations and offerings that are geared towards parents and kids. There will be a Kung Fu demonstration by Grand Master Fletcher at 11 a.m. Three different areas throughout the Miller Center will feature YMCA program offerings at regular intervals throughout the morning including dodgeball, soccer, open batting cage, football, imagination station, obstacle course, basketball with Coach Fed (fun games), pickleball, Zumbini, and kids yoga. No registration is required for the events. A full schedule can be found at: www.evanhospital.com/events.
Children are encouraged to come ready for action and fun. A beach ball will be given to the first 500 kids in attendance. In addition, attendees will be invited to take a chance at a raffle for a limited amount of bicycles.
Parents will have the opportunity to talk to experts and explore resources available in the community for healthcare, child development, child safety, and more. Free vision screens will be available.
For more information on the Children’s Health Fair, contact Evangelical Community Health and Wellness by calling 570-768-3200.