LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of March.
Hearing Screening:
Monday, March 9, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr., Lewisburg. This free screening is for anyone who has noticed a change in their hearing or have others tell them that they are not hearing as well as they used to. Krystal G. Decker, AuD, Audiologist, is administering the hearing screens, and during the screen will talk about the changes you may be noticing, offer education on caring for your ears, and explore options for assistive devices if needed. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Comprehensive Blood Screen:
Tuesday, March 10, 7-10 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Skin Cancer Screen:
Tuesday, March 17, 1-4 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr., Lewisburg. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Free Bone Density Screen:
Qualification: Have not had a DXA scan in past 2 years, have not had a heel bone density test in past year, and meet one of the following criteria: over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors.
Thursday, March 19, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Weis Markets, 600 Continental Blvd., Danville
Tuesday, March 24, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at the Service 1st Credit Union, 2613 State Route 45, Milton
Blood Pressure Screenings:
Tuesday, March 3, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at the Service 1st Credit Union, 101 Walter Dr., Lewisburg
Tuesday, March 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA
Thursday, March 5, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at the AGAPE Love from Above, 19 E. Seventh St., Bloomsburg
Tuesday, March 17, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg
Wednesday, March 18, 8:30-10 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center
Tuesday, March 24, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA
Wednesday, March 25, 9-11 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA
Thursday, March 26, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs
Tuesday, March 31, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at the Middleburg Livestock Auction, 6592 US-522, Middleburg
Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon, Community Health and Wellness, Lewisburg
Blood Sugar Screenings:
Tuesday, March 3, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at the Service 1st Credit Union, 101 Walter Dr., Lewisburg
Tuesday, March 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA
Thursday, March 5, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at the AGAPE Love from Above, 19 E. Seventh St., Bloomsburg
Tuesday, March 17, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg
Wednesday, March 18, 8:30-10 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center
Tuesday, March 24, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA
Thursday, March 26, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at the Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs
Tuesday, March 31, 9-11 a.m., Middleburg Livestock Auction, 6592 US-522, Middleburg
To register for screenings that require appointments, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, on the hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.