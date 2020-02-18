LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of March. They are as follows:
Bariatric: Wednesday, March 4, 6 p.m., at West Branch Medical Center Conference Room. This month’s topic: Food Label Workshop.
Empty Arms: Monday, March 16, 7 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital, Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. Support group for individuals following the loss of a baby. Please call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to register.
Better Breathers Club: Tuesday, March 17, 6 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital’s Cardiac Rehab Conference Room. This month’s topic: “Dealing with your Diagnosis and Facing it Together” with featured speaker Jennifer Wescoe, MEd, NCC, Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Sundays, noon to 1 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital in Wood-Mode Conference Room, located on the hospital’s lower level.
For more information on any of these support groups, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building on the hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.