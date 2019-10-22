LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through the month of November. They are as follows:
Prepared Childbirth
n Prenatal Breastfeeding: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6 to 8 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. $20 per couple. This class is for the expectant mother and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it.
n Newborn Care: Mondays, Nov. 11, and Nov. 18, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. $30 per couple. This class is designed to teach caregivers how to diaper, bathe, and feed their baby. This class also covers post-partum depression and care of the new mother.
n Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class: Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. $50 registration fee. This class is designed for the busy parents-to-be who are unable to attend the weekly Prepared Childbirth sessions. Everything you need to know about labor and delivery, breathing, and relaxation will be covered in class.
n Newborn Care: Saturday, Nov. 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. $30 per couple. This class is designed to teach caregivers how to diaper, bathe, and feed their baby. This class also covers post-partum depression and care of the new mother.
n Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined; call the Community Health and Wellness at 570-786-3200 to schedule your class. $25 registration fee. Designed to refresh parents on the basics of childbirth. Couples are provided with current labor technique information in a private, appointment only setting. Participants must be at least 32 weeks.
n T-Dap Clinic and Child Safety Seat Checks: Protect yourself and your new baby with Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis vaccines. The vaccination is available at no charge to fathers and other family household members (18 years of age and older) of a newborn delivered at Evangelical Community Hospital. For your convenience and the safety of your child, have your child’s safety seat checked as well at Community Health and Wellness. Appointments are preferred: Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon.
CPR classes
n Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: Friday, Nov. 8, 8:30 a.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This class is designed to teach students the cognitive information needed for first aid, CPR, and AED training. It’s intended for anyone with little to no medical training in need of a course completion card and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. Hands-on practice and testing are conducted in-person with an AHA BLS or Heartsaver Instructor. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
n HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: Friday, Nov. 8, 12:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This structured Basic Life Support (BLS) hands on session is for healthcare professionals seeking an alternative method for completing an initial or renewal course and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. This session will use a variety of eLearning assets such as dramatizations, eSimulations, animations, self-directed learning, and interactive activities to teach students BLS knowledge and skills. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
n Healthcare Provider CPR Class: Friday, Nov. 15, 12:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This American Heart Association course is for the healthcare provider in and out of hospital settings in need of CPR certification. Students will learn how to initiate the Chain of Survival, perform prompt, high quality chest compressions for adult, child, and infant victims, initiate early use of an AED and much more. $45 registration fee. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Other classes
n Senior Strong: Thursday, Nov. 7, 1 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. Topic: Understanding Pre-Diabetes with Kimberly Criswell, Dietician-Nutritionist. Kimberly will discuss testing, medication, and dietary tips for controlling blood sugar.
n Diabetes Education: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 3 to 4 p.m., at the West Branch Medical Center Conference Room. This month’s topic: What is an A1c? Pre-registration required, call 570-768-4646.
n Consider Cloth: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6 to 8 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. Come have an interactive evening learning about the benefits of using cloth diapers. Different styles of cloth diapers will be available for a hands-on experience. Learn how cloth diapers can save you money, are easy to use, and are an Earth-friendly choice. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
n AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: Thursday, Nov. 14, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This is a four-hour driver safety course for those who have previously attended the eight-hour course. AARP members $15 or non-AARP members $20. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200.
n Ask Me 3: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m., Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village – Village Commons. Learn about the three questions you should be asking your doctor at every visit. These tips can help you to have better communication with your provider and to better understand your health conditions and what you should be doing to stay healthy.
n Medicare Part D: Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. Choosing a Medicare Part D plan can be difficult. Trained counselors can help you determine what drug plan will best cover your current prescriptions in a private counseling session. This program is in partnership with Union-Snyder Agency on Aging APPRISE Program. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
n Health Coaching: Stay on track with your health and wellness goals during the holidays. Work with a wellness coach. Call 570-768-3200 for pricing and more information.
n Freedom from Smoking: Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this free program. The seven-week program can give you the tools you need to be smoke-free and enjoy the benefits of a healthier you. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.
To register for classes, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.