LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of April.
Comprehensive
Blood Screen:
April 7, 7-10 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at the Scenic Ridge Foods, 98 South Street, Loganton. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Comprehensive
Blood Screen:
April 16, 7-10 a.m., Community Health and Wellness. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Comprehensive
Blood Screen:
April 30, 7-10 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Cameron Park, Market Street, Sunbury. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Blood Pressure Screenings:
April 7, 10 a.m.-noon, Sunbury YMCA
April 15, 9-11 a.m., Miller Center
April 22, 9-11 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA
April 28, 10 a.m.-noon, Milton YMCA
Noon-4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 am-noon, Community Health and Wellness, Lewisburg
Blood Sugar Screenings:
April 7, 10 a.m.-noon, Sunbury YMCA
April 15, 9-11 a.m., Miller Center
April 28, 10 a.m.-noon, Milton YMCA
To register for screenings that require appointments, please call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, on the Hospital’s main campus, Three Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., in Suite 116 and Suite 120.
The Marketing and Communications Department is physically located at 130 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA. All mail should be sent to One Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.