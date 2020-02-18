LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through the month of March. They are as follows:
Prepared Childbirth Classes
Hello Baby Class (for siblings ages 2-10): Monday, March 2, 6:15-7:45 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital’s Apple AB Conference Rooms. Cost is $10 per family. This class teaches brothers and sisters how to diaper, swaddle, and hold a baby.
Newborn Care: Mondays, March 2 and March 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. $30 per couple. This class is designed to teach caregivers how to diaper, bathe, and feed their baby. This class also covers post-partum depression and care of the new mother.
Prenatal Breastfeeding: Wednesday, March 4, 6-8 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. $20 per couple. This class is for the expectant mother and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it.
Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class: Saturday, March 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. $50 registration fee. This class is designed for the busy parents-to-be who are unable to attend the weekly Prepared Childbirth sessions. Everything you need to know about labor and delivery, breathing, and relaxation will be covered in class.
Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined; call the Community Health and Wellness at 570-786-3200 to schedule your class. $25 registration fee. Designed to refresh parents on the basics of childbirth. Couples are provided with current labor technique information in a private, appointment only setting. Participants must be at least 32 weeks.
T-Dap Clinic and Child Safety Seat Checks: Protect yourself and your new baby with Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis vaccines. The vaccination is available at no charge to fathers and other family household members (18 years of age and older) of a newborn delivered at Evangelical Community Hospital. For your convenience and the safety of your child, have your child’s safety seat checked as well at Community Health and Wellness. Appointments are preferred. Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
CPR Classes:
Healthcare Provider CPR Class: Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This American Heart Association course is for the healthcare provider in and out of hospital settings in need of CPR certification. Students will learn how to initiate the Chain of Survival, perform prompt, high quality chest compressions for adult, child, and infant victims, initiate early use of an AED and much more. $45 registration fee. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: Friday, March 13, 8:30 a.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This class is designed to teach students the cognitive information needed for first aid, CPR, and AED training. It’s intended for anyone with little to no medical training in need of a course completion card and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. Hands-on practice and testing are conducted in-person with an AHA BLS or Heartsaver Instructor. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: Friday, March 13, 12:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This structured Basic Life Support (BLS) hands on session is for healthcare professionals seeking an alternative method for completing an initial or renewal course and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. This session will use a variety of eLearning assets such as dramatizations, eSimulations, animations, self-directed learning, and interactive activities to teach students BLS knowledge and skills. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Other Classes
Senior Strong: Wednesday, March 4, 2 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This month’s topic: Mature Driver Safety. Mike Diehl, Highway Safety Network, will discuss issues that affect today’s mature drivers. Learn how to deal with distracted and aggressive drivers, and how you can stay safe on the roads. Mike will also provide tips for winter driving and the emergency items you should keep in your car. Stay up to date on your driving knowledge with this essential safety update.
Every Baby Needs a Lap Top: Wednesday, March 18, 6:30-8 p.m., at the Community Health and Wellness. Join Lynn Fiedler, MEd, lifelong educator and co-author of the manuscript “Gifted 101: Unlocking the Mystery of Academically Gifted Education,” as you and other parents explore how talking, singing, and reading to your baby helps them to grow, learn, and thrive. Classes are FREE and open to expectant parents, family members, and caregivers. A free book and other resource materials will be provided. Registration is required, call 570-768-3200.
AARP Smart Driver: Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This is an eight-hour driver safety course; four-hour sessions each day. Members $15 or non-AARP members $20. Registration is required, call 570-768-3200.
AARP Smart Driver: Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27, 1-5 p.m., at West End Library, 45 Ballpark Road, Laurelton. This is an eight-hour driver safety course; four-hour sessions each day. Members $15 or non-AARP members $20. Registration is required, call 570-768-3200.
Health Coaching: Work with a Certified Health Coach, on a schedule that works for you, to achieve individual goals of greater well-being whatever they may be – physical, nutritional, stress, and more. Call 570-768-3200 for pricing and more information.
Freedom From Smoking: For those seeking to stop smoking, Freedom From Smoking may be the right class to break the habit. Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this free program. The seven-week program is not a group support session, but rather a one-on-one opportunity that provides the tools needed to be smoke-free.
To register for classes, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.