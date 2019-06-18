LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of July.
Comprehensive Blood Screen: Friday, July 12, 7-10 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Weis Markets, 339 W. Walnut St., Shamokin. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Comprehensive Blood Screen: Wednesday, July 17, 7-10 a.m., at Family Medicine of Evangelical, 412 W. Market St., Middleburg. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Free Bone Density Screen: Wednesday, July 31, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Weis Markets, 1100 N. Fourth St., Sunbury. Qualification: Have not had a DXA scan in past 2 years, have not had a heel bone density test in past year, and meet one of the following criteria: over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors.
Blood Pressure Screenings:
Tuesday, July 2, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA
Monday, July 8, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Surplus Outlet, Montgomery
Tuesday, July 16, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, Mifflinburg
Friday, July 19, 9 a.m. to noon, Mobile Health of Evangelical at Sugar Valley Produce Auction, Loganton
Monday, July 22, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at L&L Market, Middleburg
Tuesday, July 23, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA
Wednesday, July 24, 9-11 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA
Friday, July 26, 9 a.m. to noon, Mobile Health of Evangelical at Snyder County Produce Auction, Port Trevorton
Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon, Community Health and Wellness
n Blood Sugar Screenings
Tuesday, July 2, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA
Monday, July 8, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Surplus Outlet, Montgomery
Tuesday, July 16, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, Mifflinburg
Friday, July 19, 9 a.m. to noon, Mobile Health of Evangelical at Sugar Valley Produce Auction, Loganton
Monday, July 22, 9-11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at L&L Market, Middleburg
Tuesday, July 23, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA
Friday, July 26, 9 a.m. to noon, Mobile Health of Evangelical at Snyder County Produce Auction, Port Trevorton
To register for screenings that require appointments, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, on the hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.