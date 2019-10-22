LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of November.
n Comprehensive Blood Screen: Friday, Nov. 8, 7 to 10 a.m., at Burkholder Market, 1653 Continental Blvd., Washingtonville. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
n Comprehensive Blood Screen: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7 to 10 a.m., at Valley View Nursing Center, 2140 Warrensville Road, Montoursville. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
n Hearing Screening: Thursday, Nov. 14, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr., Lewisburg. This free screening is for anyone who has noticed a change in their hearing or have others tell them that they are not hearing as well as they used to. Krystal G. Decker, AuD, Audiologist, is administering the hearing screens, and during the screen will talk about the changes you may be noticing, offer education on caring for your ears, and explore options for assistive devices if needed. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
n Blood Pressure Screenings:
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Lewisburg Express YMCA
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA
Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon, Community Health and Wellness
n Blood Sugar Screenings:
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 to 11 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA
To register for screenings that require appointments, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, on the hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.