Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of October.
n Hearing screening: Monday, Oct. 7, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr., Lewisburg. This free screening is for anyone who has noticed a change in their hearing or have others tell them that they are not hearing as well as they used to. Krystal G. Decker, AuD, Audiologist, is administering the hearing screens, and during the screen will talk about the changes you may be noticing, offer education on caring for your ears, and explore options for assistive devices if needed. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
n Comprehensive blood screen: Friday, Oct. 11, 7-10 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Weavers Store, Inc., 108 Market Dr., Spring Mills. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
n Free Skin Cancer Screening: Friday, Oct. 11, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Dr., Lewisburg. This free screening with Daria Keyser, DO, will help you recognize your own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” Become more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
n Comprehensive blood screen: Thursday, Oct. 17, 7-10 a.m., at Community Health and Wellness. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
n Blood pressure screenings:
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 9-11 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA
Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon, Community Health and Wellness
n Blood sugar screenings:
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA
To register for screenings that require appointments, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, on the hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.