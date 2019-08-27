LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of September.
n Women’s health screen: Saturday, Sept. 7, appointments available from 7 to 10 a.m., OB/GYN of Evangelical, 3 Hospital Dr. (Professional Office Building), Suite 312, Lewisburg. Screenings are completed by Community Health and Wellness. $75 fee includes lipid panel, glucose, complete blood count, blood pressure, body comp, pap smear, clinical breast exam, pelvic exam, skin exam, cardiac and stroke risk assessment, hearing and vision checks, as well as any needed vaccinations. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
n Free bone density screen: Monday, Sept. 16, 9 to 11 a.m. at Community Health and Wellness. Qualification: Have not had a DXA scan in past 2 years, have not had a heel bone density test in past year, and meet one of the following criteria: over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
n Blood pressure
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA
Wednesday, Sept. 25, 9 to 11 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA
Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon, Community Health and Wellness
n Blood sugar
Tuesday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Sunbury YMCA
Tuesday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA
To register for screenings that require appointments, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, on the hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suites 116 and 120.