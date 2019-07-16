LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of August. They are as follows:
Cardiovascular and Stroke: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 3 to 4:30 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital’s third floor rehabilitation unit. This month’s topic: Outdoor grilling demonstration. For more information, call Cardiac Rehabilitation Services at 570-522-2676.
Bariatric: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., at the West Branch Medical Center conference room. This month’s topic: Protein drinks and post-op supplements.
Empty Arms: Monday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital, Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. Support group for individuals following the loss of a baby. Call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Sundays, noon to 1 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital in Wood-Mode Conference Room, located on the Hospital’s lower level.
For more information on any of these support groups, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building on the Hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dri., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.