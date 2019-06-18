LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for July. They are as follows:
Cardiovascular and Stroke: Tuesday, July 2, 3-4:30 p.m., at the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park. This month come enjoy a picnic. For more information, call Cardiac Rehabilitation Services at 570-522-2676.
Empty Arms: Monday, July 15, 7 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital, Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. Support group for individuals following the loss of a baby. Call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to register.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Sundays, noon-1 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital in Wood-Mode Conference Room, located on the hospital’s lower level.
For more information on any of these support groups, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building on the hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.