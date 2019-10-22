LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of November. They are as follows:
n Coping with the Holidays: Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg. A panel discussion designed to help those who have lost a loved one cope during the holiday season. The program, with refreshments, is free and open to the public. Call 570-522-2550 to register.
n Cardiovascular and Stroke: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 3 to 4:30 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital’s third floor rehabilitation unit. This month’s topic: Cooking for the Holidays. For more information, call Cardiac Rehabilitation Services at 570-522-2676.
n Bariatric: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital, West Branch Medical Center Conference Room. This month’s topic: Healthy Cooking Demo.
n Empty Arms: Monday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital, Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. Support group for individuals following the loss of a baby. Call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to register.
n Alcoholics Anonymous: Sundays, noon to 1 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital in Wood-Mode Conference Room, located on the hospital’s lower level.
For more information on any of these support groups, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building on the hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.