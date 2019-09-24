LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of October. They are as follows:
n Cardiovascular and Stroke: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 3-4:30 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital’s third floor rehabilitation unit. This month’s topic: Gearing up for Winter — Exercise and Emotions. For more information, call Cardiac Rehabilitation Services at 570-522-2676.
n Bariatric: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 6-7 p.m., at the West Branch Medical Center conference room. This month’s topic: Surgery Description and Video.
n Better Breathers Club: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6-7 p.m., in the Cardiac Rehabilitation suite. Topic: Christina Oberheim, doTerra Wellness Advocate, discusses “Essential Oils and Lung Disease.”
n Empty Arms: Monday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital, Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. Support group for individuals following the loss of a baby. Call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to register.
n Alcoholics Anonymous: Sundays, noon-1 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital in Wood-Mode Conference Room, located on the hospital’s lower level.
For more information on any of these support groups, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building on the hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.