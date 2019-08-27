LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of September. They are as follows:
Cardiovascular and Stroke: Tuesday, Sept. 3, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Evangelical Community Hospital’s third floor Rehabilitation Unit. This month’s topic: Relaxation and Essential Oils. For more information, call Cardiac Rehabilitation Services at 570-522-2676.
Bariatric: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6 to 7 p.m. at the West Branch Medical Center conference room. This month’s speakers: Our patients.
Empty Arms: Monday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. at Evangelical Community Hospital, Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. Support group for individuals following the loss of a baby. Call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to register.
Better Breathers Club: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6 to 7 p.m. in the Cardiac Rehabilitation suite. Topic: Lynn Grove, CRNP, CRNA, Nurse Anesthetist, will discuss preparing for surgery with chronic lung disease.
Life After Loss: Wednesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 23, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg. Fee for registration $20. Pre-registration is requested and the program requires a minimum of six participants to be held and is limited to 20 participants. The sessions by week cover the following topics: introductions and loss history, the grief process, depression and anger, guilt and forgiveness, letting go and saying goodbye, and taking care of yourself: new beginnings. Call 570-522-2157 to register.
13th Annual Walk for Remembrance and Hope: Saturday, Sept. 28, Mifflinburg Community Park, 131 N. Fifth St., Mifflinburg. Registration at 8:30 a.m., program at 9:30 a.m. Online registration at www.evanhospital.com/walk.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Sundays, noon to 1 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital in Wood-Mode Conference Room, located on the hospital’s lower level.
For more information on any of these support groups, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building on the hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suites 116 and 120.