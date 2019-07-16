LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through the month of August. They are as follows:
Prepared Childbirth Classes:
Hello Baby Class (for siblings ages 2-10): Monday, Aug. 5, 6:15 to 7:45 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital’s Apple AB Conference Rooms. Cost is $10 per family. This class teaches brothers and sisters how to diaper, swaddle, and hold a baby.
Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class: Saturday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. $50 registration fee. This class is designed for the busy parents-to-be who are unable to attend the weekly Prepared Childbirth sessions. Everything you need to know about labor and delivery, breathing, and relaxation will be covered in class.
Newborn Care: Mondays, Aug. 12 and 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. $30 per couple. This class is designed to teach caregivers how to diaper, bathe, and feed their baby. This class also covers post-partum depression and care of the new mother.
Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined; call the Community Health and Wellness at 570-786-3200 to schedule your class. $25 registration fee. Designed to refresh parents on the basics of childbirth. Couples are provided with current labor technique information in a private, appointment only setting. Participants must be at least 32 weeks.
T-Dap Clinic and Child Safety Seat Checks: Protect yourself and your new baby with Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis vaccines. The vaccination is available at no charge to fathers and other family household members (18 years of age and older) of a newborn delivered at Evangelical Community Hospital. For your convenience and the safety of your child, have your child’s safety seat checked as well at Community Health and Wellness. Appointments are preferred. Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
CPR Classes:
Healthcare Provider CPR Class: Thursday, Aug. 1, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This American Heart Association course is for the healthcare provider in and out of hospital settings in need of CPR certification. Students will learn how to initiate the Chain of Survival, perform prompt, high quality chest compressions for adult, child, and infant victims, initiate early use of an AED and much more. $45 registration fee. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
First Aid with Adult/Child/Infant CPR and AED: Thursday, Aug. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This American Heart Association course is for anyone who wants to learn basic first aid skills and how to give CPR to an adult, child, and infant; use an AED; assess the scene of an emergency; and phone your emergency response number; and help a choking adult, child, or infant. Fee: $55. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200.
HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: Friday, Aug. 23, 8:30 a.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This structured Basic Life Support (BLS) hands on session is for healthcare professionals seeking an alternative method for completing an initial or renewal course and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. This session will use a variety of eLearning assets such as dramatizations, eSimulations, animations, self-directed learning, and interactive activities to teach students BLS knowledge and skills. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: Friday, Aug. 23, 12:30 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This class is designed to teach students the cognitive information needed for first aid, CPR, and AED training. It’s intended for anyone with little to no medical training in need of a course completion card and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. Hands-on practice and testing are conducted in-person with an AHA BLS or Heartsaver Instructor. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Other Classes:
Safe Sitters: Friday, Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. A medically-accurate Safe Sitter course for children ages 11 and up. Participants learn everything they need to know to be a great sitter by gaining skills and confidence needed to do the job well and earn parents’ trust. Included is certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR. $50 fee, registration required. Scholarships available.
Every Baby Needs a Lap Top: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Community Health and Wellness. Join Lynn Fiedler, MEd, lifelong educator and co-author of the manuscript “Gifted 101: Unlocking the Mystery of Academically Gifted Education,” as you and other parents explore how talking, singing, and reading to your baby helps them to grow, learn, and thrive. Classes are FREE and open to expectant parents, family members, and caregivers. A free book and other resource materials will be provided. Registration is required, call 570-768-3200.
AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: Thursday, Aug. 15, 5 to 9 p.m., at Community Health and Wellness. This is a four-hour driver safety course for those who have previously attended the eight-hour course. AARP members $15 or non-AARP members $20. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200.
Senior Strong: Thursday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m., at Community Health and Wellness. Topic: Debbie Sanders, RN, MSN, Health and Wellness Coordinator with Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc. will discuss Memory Health. Registration is required.
Freedom from Smoking: Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this free program. The seven-week program can give you the tools you need to be smoke-free and enjoy the benefits of a healthier you. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.
Health Coaching: Work with a Certified Health Coach, on a schedule that works for you, to achieve individual goals of greater well-being whatever they may be – physical, nutritional, stress, and more. Call 570-768-3200 for pricing and more information.
To register for classes, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.