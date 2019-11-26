LEWISBURG — Corazon, Inc., a national leader in services for the cardiovascular specialty based in Pittsburgh, has granted reaccreditation to the Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) program at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Through a rigorous process, the accreditation proves that the interventional cardiology program at Evangelical Community Hospital has met or exceeded the requirements established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (PA DOH), in accordance with the procedures finalized in September 2015, such as providing 24-hour coverage for PCI emergencies, undergoing detailed quarterly quality reviews to ensure outcomes and practices meet or exceed national standards, and other such factors.
The hospital underwent an on-site accreditation survey to ensure a commitment to the highest quality level of care to cardiology patients needing interventional care including diagnosis and treatment through catherization procedures.
The evaluation focused on ensuring that guidelines outlined by the American College of Cardiology, American Heart Association, the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Intervention, and Accreditation for Cardiovascular Excellence standards continue to be met.
“Our team’s dedication, hard work, and exceptional leadership have afforded Evangelical the opportunity to not only meet but exceed expectations in the realm of interventional cardiac care,” said Angela Lahr, Vice President of Clinical Operations. “We are pleased to be able to offer these services to the members of our community. This reaccreditation is a testament to the quality of our program.”
As an accrediting agency on behalf of the PA DOH, Corazon helps to ensure life-saving PCI services are provided in communities across the Commonwealth.
