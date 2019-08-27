LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through the month of September. They are as follows:
Prepared childbirth
n Prenatal Breastfeeding: Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6 to 8 p.m. at Community Health and Wellness. $20 per couple. This class is for the expectant mother and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it.
n Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class: Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Health and Wellness. $50 registration fee. This class is designed for the busy parents-to-be who are unable to attend the weekly Prepared Childbirth sessions. Everything you need to know about labor and delivery, breathing, and relaxation will be covered in class.
n Newborn Care: Mondays, Sept. 23 and 30, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Community Health and Wellness. $30 per couple. This class is designed to teach caregivers how to diaper, bathe, and feed their baby. This class also covers post-partum depression and care of the new mother.
n Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined; call the Community Health and Wellness at 570-786-3200 to schedule your class. $25 registration fee. Designed to refresh parents on the basics of childbirth. Couples are provided with current labor technique information in a private, appointment only setting. Participants must be at least 32 weeks.
n T-Dap Clinic and Child Safety Seat Checks: Protect yourself and your new baby with Tetanus, Diphtheria and Pertussis vaccines. The vaccination is available at no charge to fathers and other family household members (18 years of age and older) of a newborn delivered at Evangelical Community Hospital. For your convenience and the safety of your child, have your child’s safety seat checked as well at Community Health and Wellness. Appointments are preferred. Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon
CPR
n Healthcare Provider CPR Class: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6 p.m. at Community Health and Wellness. This American Heart Association course is for the healthcare provider in and out of hospital settings in need of CPR certification. Students will learn how to initiate the Chain of Survival, perform prompt, high quality chest compressions for adult, child, and infant victims, initiate early use of an AED and much more. $45 registration fee. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
n Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: Thursday, Sept. 12, 8:30 a.m. at Community Health and Wellness. This class is designed to teach students the cognitive information needed for first aid, CPR, and AED training. It’s intended for anyone with little to no medical training in need of a course completion card and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. Hands-on practice and testing are conducted in-person with an AHA BLS or Heartsaver Instructor. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
n HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: Thursday, Sept. 12, 12:30 p.m. at Community Health and Wellness. This structured Basic Life Support (BLS) hands on session is for healthcare professionals seeking an alternative method for completing an initial or renewal course and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. This session will use a variety of eLearning assets such as dramatizations, eSimulations, animations, self-directed learning, and interactive activities to teach students BLS knowledge and skills. Fee $25. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Others
n Staying Strong: Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 9-Oct. 16, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at Community Health and Wellness. A safe, fun, and challenging strength-training program for women of all ages. This program focuses on improving bone density, muscle strength, flexibility, and balance. Light weights and body resistance are used to shape and tone your body. Equipment provided. $60 for the six-week session.
n Diabetes Education: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 3 to 4 p.m. at the West Branch Medical Center Conference Room. This month’s topic: Sick Day Management. Pre-registration required, call 570-768-4646.
n Safe at Home by Safe Sitters: Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the REC (Regional Engagement Center), 429 Eighth St., Selinsgrove. This free 90-minute program teaches students in grades 4-6 how to practice safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations, and what to do when faced with dangers such as power failures or weather emergencies. Students are also introduced to the Safe Sitter First Aid Chart and learn a system to help them assess and respond to injuries and illnesses. Registration is required, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200.
n AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course: Thursday, Sept. 19, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Community Health and Wellness. This is a four-hour driver safety course for those who have previously attended the eight-hour course. AARP members $15 or non-AARP members $20. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200.
n Senior Strong: Friday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m., at Community Health and Wellness. Topic: In the Know: Aging and Staying in Your Home with Brenda Buckles, Client Care Coordinator, of Senior Helpers.
n Why Weight: Wednesdays, Sept. 25-Oct. 30, 6 to 7:15 p.m. at Evangelical Community Hospital in Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. Why Weight is a six-week weight management program led by a certified health coach and registered dietitian. Topics to be covered include healthy meal planning, exercise, and behavior modification strategies designed to facilitate lifestyle change and gradual lasting weight loss. $60 for the six-week session. Call 570-768-3200 to register.
According to Neal D. Barnard, MD and Jennifer K. Reilly, RD, authors of The Cancer Survivor’s Guide; “Healthy weight control is essential for warding off a variety of chronic diseases, and studies have shown that slimmer people are less likely to develop cancer. In addition, trimming excess weight may also improve survival after cancer has been diagnosed.”
n Freedom from Smoking: Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this free program. The seven-week program can give you the tools you need to be smoke-free and enjoy the benefits of a healthier you. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.
To register for classes, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suites 116 and 120.