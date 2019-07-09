Evangelical hosts high school healthcare internship program

LEWISBURG — According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employment in healthcare is projected to grow 18 percent from 2016 to 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations. Healthcare is projected to add more jobs than any of the other occupational industries. This projected growth is mainly due to an aging population, leading to greater demand for healthcare services.
Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg is taking proactive steps to prepare students interested in healthcare to meet the future demand through a unique program that allows them to experience many aspects of care.
Each year, the Hospital’s High School Summer Internship Program continues to grow in interest and participation. This year, the class includes 20 individuals, made up of students having completed their junior or senior years at schools throughout the surrounding districts. The students must have a grade point average of 3.3 (88 percent) or better and the willingness to experience different areas of the healthcare environment.
The 72-hour internship program provides 32 hours in the classroom and 40 hours of one-on-one interaction with nurses and patients. Hospital educators teach the students a variety of skills including CPR certification, lifting and transfer techniques, and personal care skills. The classroom training includes a fully recreated patient stay where students learn how to care for a patient from feeding, bathing, and oral hygiene, to making the bed and completing paperwork.
This year’s students come from many school districts including Danville, Line Mountain, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Sunbury Christian Academy, and Warrior Run.
The students began classroom training in late June and will be placed in five-day rotations in varying departments including Obstetrics, Emergency, Intensive Care, and One-Day Surgery following their classroom instruction. There will be a closing ceremony reception in August where the students are congratulated on their achievements and parents and supporters will get an overview of what the students experienced during their internship.
Students can use their summer experiences at the Hospital to meet job shadowing requirements while experiencing first-hand a career path they might wish to pursue. For more information on the High School Summer Healthcare Careers Internship program, call 570-522-2727 or visit www.evanhospital.com.