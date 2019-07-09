LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital will host its 33rd Golf Classic Event on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Bucknell Golf Club. The scramble format event has morning and afternoon shotgun starts available at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Entry fee for each golfer is $125 and includes green fees, golf cart, buffet lunch, and refreshments on the course. A light breakfast and dinner will also be provided.
This year’s event features on-the-course contests and a chance to win a 2019 Ford Escape 4x4 from Selinsgrove Ford with a hole-in-one on the course. Quandel Construction is the main Golf Classic Event Sponsor. Other sponsorship opportunities are available for those looking to support Evangelical Community Hospital’s Pre-Hospital Services Program.
Awards to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon will be announced during meal time after all golfers have returned their score cards.
Held annually, the Golf Classic event raises funds for life-sustaining treatments performed by trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians at the scene of an emergency. These emergency responders also provide vital patient information to Emergency Department personnel before the patient arrives at the ER doors.
“Over the years, this annual event has raised nearly $997,000 to support Evangelical’s Pre-Hospital Services department,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President/Chief Development Officer at Evangelical.
She continued, “we are extremely grateful to the sponsors, participants, and donors whose contributions make the tournament a great success; this event is about more than just a day on the golf course, it’s about providing necessary funds to support lifesaving services.”
Evangelical’s Pre-Hospital Services staff answers more than 12,000 calls per year with 50 percent of those being medical emergencies, 40 percent being trauma, and 10 percent classified as other. All of Evangelical Community Hospital’s paramedics are nationally registered and cover territories in Lewisburg, Watsontown, Mifflinburg, White Deer Township, Milton, Middleburg, New Columbia, and the surrounding areas.
Building on Pre-Hospital Services success it was recently announced a new corporation would be formed to give sustainability for long-term emergency services to the community. The non-profit organization will be known as Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS) and have more flexibility to work with community ambulance services to supplement their needs in a more meaningful way. ERMMS will take the place of Pre-Hospital Services, providing the same services with the same experts, just in a new way.
Nick Klose, director of Pre-Hospital Services said, “Having expertly trained staff who compassionately answer every medical call is part of what has made Evangelical’s Pre-Hospital Services an asset for all of the community. Dollars at this event enable the Hospital to provide the equipment and medical supply tools our EMTs and Paramedics need to save lives.”
For more information on registration, sponsorships, and to be part of the 33rd Annual Evangelical Golf Classic, call 570-522-4850 or email fundraising@evanhospital.com.