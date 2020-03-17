LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of April. They are as follows:
Bariatric: April 1, 6 p.m., West Branch Medical Center Conference Room. This month’s speakers will feature our bariatric patients. Registration is required; call 570-768-3143.
Hospice of Evangelical Remembrance Service: April 19, 2 p.m., at St. John’s United Lutheran Church of Christ, Lewisburg. This non-denominational service honors the memory of loved ones lost from February 1, 2019–January 31, 2020. For more information, please call Hospice of Evangelical at 570-522-2550.
Empty Arms: April 20, 7 p.m., at Evangelical Community Hospital, Wood-Mode AB Conference Rooms. Support group for individuals following the loss of a baby. Please call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 to register.
Better Breathers Club: April 21, 6 pm, at Evangelical Community Hospital’s Cardiac Rehab Conference Room. Topic: Updates in Interstitial Lung Disease with Paul Simonelli, MD, PhD, FCCP, Geisinger – Chair, Pulmonary/Critical Care and Sleep Medicine Director, Population Health.
Alcoholics Anonymous: Sundays, noon-1 p.m, Evangelical Community Hospital in Wood-Mode Conference Room, located on the Hospital’s lower level.
For more information on any of these support groups, please call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building on the Hospital’s main campus, Three Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., in Suite 116 and Suite 120.