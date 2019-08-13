LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital is currently seeking spiritual care volunteers. Volunteers may be from any spiritual background and no experience is necessary. Volunteers engage in conversation with patients while providing emotional and spiritual guidance.
Anyone interested in the spiritual care program must complete the requirements to become a hospital volunteer and attend the Spiritual Care Training.
The next Evangelical Spiritual Care Training is scheduled for every Tuesday, beginning Sept. 24, through Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon at the hospital. Attendance is required at each session.
Over the course of the training days, through classroom instruction and role-playing, participants will gain an understanding of the role of spiritual care in a healthcare setting, learn how to be present with the patient, gain insight on being an active listener, and learn valuable insights on death and dying.
Once classroom training is complete, new spiritual care volunteers will be supported in their new work through shadowing seasoned volunteers in a direct care setting.
For more information, contact Rev. Jacqueline Heitmann, hospital chaplain, at Jacqueline.Heitmann@evanhospital.com or 570-522-4444 before Aug. 30.