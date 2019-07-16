LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of August.
Comprehensive Blood Screen: Friday, Aug. 9, 7 to 10 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC), 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Comprehensive Blood Screen: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 7 to 10 a.m., at Community Health and Wellness. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Free Body Composition Screen: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, 131 Silver Moon Lane, Lewisburg. This free screen measures body fat percentage (fat versus muscle and other tissues) and Body Mass Index (BMI). The measures can be used to assess current health status as well as set personal fitness goals.
Blood Pressure Screenings: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg
Thursday, Aug. 15, 9 to 11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at AGAPE Love From Above, 19 E. Seventh St., Bloomsburg
Friday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. to noon, Mobile Health of Evangelical at Sugar Valley Produce Auction, 702 S. Mill St., Loganton
Friday, Aug. 23, 9 to 11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury
Monday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to noon, Mobile Health of Evangelical at Snyder County Produce Auction, 6130 S. Susquehanna Trail, Port Trevorton
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 9 to 11 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA
Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon, Community Health and Wellness
Blood Sugar Screenings: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Road, Mifflinburg
Thursday, Aug. 15, 9 to 11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at AGAPE Love From Above, 19 E. Seventh St., Bloomsburg
Friday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. to noon, Mobile Health of Evangelical at Sugar Valley Produce Auction, 702 S. Mill Street, Loganton
Friday, Aug. 23, 9 to 11 a.m., Mobile Health of Evangelical at Degenstein Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury
Monday, Aug. 26, 9 a.m. to noon, Mobile Health of Evangelical at Snyder County Produce Auction, 6130 S. Susquehanna Trail, Port Trevorton
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to noon, Milton YMCA
To register for screenings that require appointments, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, on the Hospital’s main campus, 3 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, in Suite 116 and Suite 120.