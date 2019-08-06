Evangelical Community Hospital welcomes Kaitlyn Tyrie, MD, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, to OB/GYN of Evangelical. She will begin seeing patients starting in September.
OB/GYN of Evangelical specializes in women’s healthcare including childbirth and the diseases and treatment of the female reproductive system.
Dr. Tyrie received her Doctor of Medicine degree from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, and completed her residency at Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, N.C. She is a member of the American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
For more information about Dr. Tyrie and OB/GYN of Evangelical, call 570-523-8700 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Evangelical Community Hospital welcomes two new Emergency Medicine physicians to its medical staff. Laura Grangeia, MD, and Justin Stone, MD, joined the Evangelical Emergency Department in July.
As emergency physicians, Drs. Grangeia and Stone specialize in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness.
Dr. Grangeia received her Doctor of Medicine from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia. She completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at the University of Virginia Health System, Department of Emergency Medicine, Charlottesville, Va.
Prior to becoming a physician with Evangelical, Dr. Grangeia served as an attending physician at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia and most recently served in the same capacity at Abington-Landsdale Hospital in Landsdale. She is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians.
Dr. Stone received his Doctor of Medicine from Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia. He completed his residency in Emergency Medicine at the University of Virginia Health System, Department of Emergency Medicine, Charlottesville, Va.
Prior to becoming a physician with Evangelical, Dr. Stone served as an attending physician and co-director of the Division of Emergency Ultrasound at Einstein Healthcare Network Department of Emergency Medicine, Philadelphia. He has also served as a clinical instructor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Virginia Health System and is a Fellow of Emergency Ultrasound at the same facility. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine and is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians and the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association.