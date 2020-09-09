SPRING MILLS — Ken Clouser, president of the Nittany Antique Machinery Association, Inc. of Central PA, has been a part of the organization’s annual shows since they began in 1975.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions threatened the show from happening this year, he said it was important to him and the others overseeing the event that the event continues as originally planned — with a number of tweaks to accommodate the Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) recommendations.
“People have been locked up for six months,” Clouser said. “It’s time to get out.”
“I think people want to get out,” echoed Secretary Robert Corman. “Let’s face it.” And in a time when so many things have been canceled, this show, which Corman calls “good” and “wholesome,” gives that chance for both young and old.
Whether or not the event draws its normal crowd of 20,000 to 30,000 people over the four days remains to be seen, but Clouser and Corman say their 200-acre property will allow people to still safely social distance. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks, and informational signage for COVID safety will be posted. There will be plenty of portable toilets, properly maintained and sanitized, as well as wash stations.
“We’re doing everything we can to comply, but still allow people to live their life,” Clouser said, adding that this event will allow people to continue a sense of normalcy since it’s something many look forward to every year.
For Clouser, whose family farmed in the Madisonburg area since 1960, “It brings back memories,” he said. And for the younger generation, he hopes to help create some.
“We’re trying to educate the youth on how it used to be.” From a grist mill, to a water wheel, to antique tractors and steam engines, and much more, he said the mission of the association and its fall show is to preserve past farming methods and to show how they differ greatly from the modern machinery we see today.
By “reliving our past,” Corman said, the youth can come and experience firsthand “the evolution that’s occurred over the years.”
Corman also grew up on a farm in Penns Valley, and spent weeks every summer helping at his grandparents' farm in Rebersburg, traveling there by milk truck and driving the tractor on their level farm fields.
“I learned a lot,” he said. “I can remember thrashing grain on the farms.” He watched the progression then from tractor-pulled combines to drivable combines which also husked corn.
Showing others how farm equipment has progressed is a passion of his, and the association’s shows have become a beloved opportunity to do just that.
“It’s become a tradition,” Corman said. The association was formed in 1975, and the first show was held that September. The interest and enthusiasm were beyond what they expected, and Corman said it continued to grow each year. Today, it is one of the largest of its kind east of the Mississippi River. The showgrounds have since added a museum, library, and a large flea market.
Since the board of directors approved moving forward with the fall show this past June, Corman said the phone has been “ringing off the hook”, especially with calls from people looking to secure a spot for the flea market. As of earlier this week, he was expecting the flea market to be just as large in size as in previous years — 500 to 700 vendors — spread out on a more than 12-acre area.
While there won’t be any entertainment this year, there will be a church service on Sunday.
This year will feature displays of Ford, Fordson and Ferguson antique tractors and equipment.
The lineup also includes operations of steam engines, chain saw carving, and demonstrations such as threshing grain, bailing straw, chopping corn, blacksmithing, sawing wood shingles and sawing logs into lumber.
Horsedrawn wagons and equipment will also be in operation, and antique tractor pulls will be held.
Other attractions include a variety of food stands; craft sales and demonstrations (such as broom making); children’s pedal pull and barrel train; antique cars, trucks and fire engines; an antique operating calliope; apple cider pressing; hot roasted peanuts; and homemade ice cream, bean soup, pot pie and apple butter made by steam.
The spring and fall shows are held on the weekend after Memorial Day and Labor Day, respectively. The association’s spring show was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
Next year’s spring show is scheduled for June 4-6, and the fall show Sept. 9-12.