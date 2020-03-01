“Grandpa Joe, what did you do in the big war of World War II?” Well, first of all, flying a number of different airplanes was fascinating and full of adventure without being shot at by an enemy. For example, at our Army Air Corps four-engine base, I was selected to do some experimental and demonstration flight. Here following are some examples of that special flying.
The Air Corps sent me to the Long Range Cruise Control School in Miami, operated by the former Pan American Airline. Completing the course and returning to my base, I made a request to do a long-range flight to practice what had been learned at the airline school. The base commander not only approved the special flight but suggested taking other instructor pilots and navigators to observe and learn.
In another suggestion, I commented to the director of flying that the B-24 Pilot’s Manual had only a theoretical chart for long-range flight on three engines and one inoperative. I asked permission to make a 1,000-mile flight with an engine out and actually check items such as how much power would be required to maintain safe, but fuel-saving flight. In addition, we would have a transfer fuel from the inoperative tank to the fuel tanks of three operating engines. It was a complicated chore in flight and rarely if ever practiced by the flight crews. After completing this experimental flight it was up and added to the B-24 Pilot’s Flight Manual.
Early in World War II, the B-24 Liberator had gotten the bad reputation as the “Boom-Boom Airplane.” There had been a number of cases in which the plane blew up in flight and there were no survivors. Thus, the Air Corps didn’t know how to solve this very difficult morale problem. My crew and I accidentally solved it. I was checking two student officer pilots during takeoffs and landings. After a takeoff our crew chief mechanic came charging out of the bomb bay yelling, “Fire in the bomb bay!” Our bomber was only 400 feet above the airport. In a quick maneuver, I was able to bank the plane into a diving turn and plop it hard but safely onto another runway. The airbase firemen arrived quickly and killed the fire before it could cause an explosion and another “Boom-Boom” casualty. By our surviving, the Air Corps observed the problem and made changes in the B-24 so that there were no more explosions.
Concerned over the bad reputation of the B-24 and its effect on morale, the commanding general of the Southeast Training Command, suggested I should plan and work on a program of demonstration flight maneuvers with the four-engine B-24. Then fly to the Advanced Flight Schools and put on the demonstrations in an effort to again gain confidence in the bomber. I enjoyed doing the demonstration flights, but I got the impression that my assigned co-pilot didn’t. However, the B-24 did regain a creditable reputation.
