Even as some restrictions regarding COVID-19 are lifted across the nation, experts say it is important to continue to have honest discussions with children about the novel coronavirus
The Centers for Disease Control offers guidance for families. "Children may worry about themselves, their family, and friends getting ill with COVID-19," its guidelines state. "Parents, family members, school staff, and other trusted adults can play an important role in helping children make sense of what they hear in a way that is honest, accurate and minimizes anxiety or fear."
At Bucknell University, psychology professor Anna Baker has child psychology background and teaches the course, "Child Health Psychology." She also highlighted the need to be age-appropriate. The simplest thing, she said, is to model good behavior.
"What to keep in mind with all ages is to model appropriate behavior and how to cope," she said. "You also want to be guided by the child. Some may be anxious because they don't understand. Kids get anxious and they don’t talk about it or keep it to themselves. Ask them to come to talk to you. This isn't normal and kids just don't understand what is going on."
You should break down the what and how to discuss with COVID-19 based on age.
Pre-K children follow what their parents do and their reactions, so modeling good hand-hygiene and social distancing is important. Very simple information — "don't over-explain things," Baker said — is key while maintaining your own composure. This age group, Baker said, can pick up on non-verbal cues, so be mindful of what you're doing.
For elementary or middle school students, they may ask questions based on the things they read and hear. "Make sure they understand there is a lot we don't know," Baker said.
Among its tips for talking to children, the CDC repeats a lot of what Baker highlighted.
"Remain calm. Remember that children will react to both what you say and how you say it," their guidelines note. "They will pick up cues from the conversations you have with them and with others."
Also, reassure children that they are safe. "Let them know it is okay if they feel upset. Share with them how you deal with your own stress so that they can learn how to cope from you."
Routines are also important, even as school begins to wind down.
"Get them outside, get some of the energy out," Baker said. "Do activities they enjoy as much as possible. Help others do things they like to do."
There may come a time, even as restrictions ease up and some semblance of normalcy returns, that a breakdown happens if it hasn't already, Baker said.
"As it drags on, it's taking its toll on all of us," Baker said. "Sometimes we just need to let it out. Some might be thinking this is going on forever. Stress that it will end at some point. Stress that things are starting to get lifted and every month we are getting closer and closer."