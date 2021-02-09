The good news is the American Cancer Society’s recently reported that cancer mortality rates are dropping rapidly in recent years. The bad news is that the impact of COVID-19 may mean an increase in cancer mortality rates that will be reported later for 2020.
The lead author of the American Cancer Society report, Rebecca Siegel, stated, “We anticipate that disruptions in access to cancer care in 2020 will lead to downstream increases in advanced stage diagnoses that may impede progress in reducing cancer mortality rates in the years to come.”
In particular, more people might have put off their appointments for regular screenings to detect cancer earlier, such as PAP smears, mammograms and colonoscopies.
“It’s a real concern,” Mackley said, but added that Geisinger has worked hard to ensure that patients could continue receiving the care they needed throughout the pandemic.
“I haven’t really seen a system delay,” he said. “We’re very judicious about elective procedures when we have a lot of COVID patients in the hospital, and we’re looking at that continually. But we don’t view cancer as elective. We’re really not compromising on cancer care in this COVID era.”
At the height of the epidemic last year, Arber said the UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers in northcentral Pennsylvania did see a reduction in the number of people receiving treatment, and that “There is no question there was a slump in the number of diagnoses.” Thankfully, he hopes any negative effects will be merely transient. Since that time, he said they have seen their numbers rise as patients began seeing their doctors again.
According to Sholi, the cancer center continued providing chemotherapy treatments throughout the pandemic. “We followed those patients very closely,” he said, adding that they also utilized virtual services to follow up.
Medical officials continue to stress the importance of early detection. Though there have been many new advancements in cancer treatment, “The mainstay of curing cancer is catching it early,” Arber said.
There are many routine screenings that are critical for early detection for cancers such as breast, prostate, and colorectal, and these need to be taken advantage of.
“Across the board, when cancer is in the earlier stages, that’s the best chance we have of eliminating it permanently,” Arber said.
Sholi said it’s important for people to follow up with their family doctors to stay on top of scheduling routine screenings.
Arber added that lifestyle choices also need to be considered. Smoking, obesity, and stress, for example, can all increase chances of developing cancer.