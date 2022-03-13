Two Valley biology professors say daylight saving time this weekend will have negative effects on the human body.
Dr. David Richard, a professor of biology at Susquehanna University who did his PhD in circadian rhythm, and Dr. Mark Haussmann, a professor of biology at Bucknell University whose research involves exploring how stress impacts the aging process, said the rollback of the clock by one hour can disrupt sleep patterns. Research shows that the week following can result in increased risk of cardiovascular events and traffic accidents.
“There are real effects that, for the most part, are just ignored,” said Haussmann.
About a third of Americans say they don’t look forward to these twice-yearly time changes. An overwhelming 63 to 16 percent majority would like to eliminate them completely.
“Our body is governed by circadian rhythms that are important to the amount of light we experience in a 24-hour cycle,” said Haussmann. "The body is good on a schedule. When that changes it puts our body in a stressful state. That’s what daylight saving does.”
Daylight saving time started at 2 a.m. today. with clocks springing ahead by an hour and ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 6 when the clocks fall back by an hour.
Melatonin is secreted principally by the pineal gland and mainly at nighttime. The primary physiological function is to convey information of the daily cycle of light and darkness to the body. Sleep helps form memories, said Richard and Haussmann.
While daylight saving is only an hour of difference, Richard said that difference can disrupt sleep patterns.
“We still have to arrive at work or school at a particular time,” he said. “It’s not dark, and the body is not ready. You see an increase in car crashes or heart attacks in that transition.”
Researchers used data from a large U.S. registry, which included 732,835 fatal motor vehicle accidents recorded in all states from 1996 to 2017. Researchers found that in the week after the switch to daylight saving time, the risk of getting into a fatal motor vehicle accident increased by 6 percent. Researchers did not find a similar spike in car accident risk after the transition to standard time in fall.
Haussmann said depression worsens and heart attacks and strokes are more likely in that week after the change in clocks.
“The health benefits would be worthy of note,” said Richard. “It’s still an hour difference, but there’s documented evidence.”
The loss of sleep is able to be regained, but it takes time to pay back that debt, said Haussmann.
Beth Ann Malow, a professor of neurology and pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., said Congress instituted daylight saving time during World War I and again during World War II, and once again during the energy crisis of the early 1970s.
The idea was that having extra light later into the afternoon would save energy by decreasing the need for electric lighting,” said Malow. “This idea has since been proved largely inaccurate, as heating needs may increase in the morning in the winter, while air conditioning needs can also increase in the late afternoon in the summer.”
Malow said another pro-daylight saving argument has been that crime rates drop with more light at the end of the day. While this has been proved true, the change is very small, and the health effects appear to outweigh the lower rates of crime, she said.
After World War II, it was left to state governments to set the start and end dates for daylight saving time,” said Malow. “Because this created many railroad scheduling and safety problems, however, Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966. This law set the nationwide dates of daylight saving time from the last Sunday in April until the last Sunday in October.”
In 2007, Congress amended the Uniform Time Act to expand daylight saving time from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, dates that remain in effect today, said Malow.
The law allows states and territories to opt out of daylight saving time: Arizona and Hawaii are on permanent standard time, along with Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and American Samoa. Now, many other states are considering whether to stop falling back and springing ahead,” said Malow.
Both professors advocate for doing away with daylight saving time.
The upside to doing away with it would be not having those disruptions, but the downside is losing an hour of daylight in the evening, said Richard.
“I don’t know if the constant switching back and forth is a benefit,” he said.
Haussmann advised people to aim for seven to nine hours of sleep despite the time change in order to feel rested. He advised those to chase the morning light leading up to daylight saving time. He also said to eliminate sleep disturbances such as excess caffeine, alcohol and blue light exposure. Exercise also increases wakefulness in the morning.
The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit news source, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.