LEWISBURG — After a summer of near-drought conditions and pandemic restrictions, perhaps more people than ever are happy to see the start of autumn and a chance to decorate their homes with new touches and colors.
At the Lewisburg Farmers Market on Fairgrounds Road, shoppers can say, “Goodbye Summer, Hello Fall,” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. A collaborative effort between the Farmers Market and C and K’s Unique Creations, the event offers more than 80 vendors featuring fresh produce, crafts, gifts and local authors and nonprofit groups joined by music and plenty of good food.
Karen Teichman, one of the organizers of the event, explained the emphasis they have placed on pandemic safety.
“We wrote to the Department of Health for guidelines and guidance,” she said. “They were very helpful. We took what they sent us and really thought it through.”
Booths will be clustered in quads 6-feet apart, with significant spacing between them.
“We’ve worked very hard to set up the event using safe distancing,” Teichman said. “It will be a different look but designed for the enjoyment and a safe area for everyone.”
Joe Sharp, manager of the Farmers Market, paused while measuring spaces for booths to discuss the upcoming craft and produce event.
“It will be a nice opportunity for people to get out and enjoy the crafts, the healthy produce, the bakery and the other things the Farmers Market has each week,” he said.
Crafters will offer textiles, pottery, wreaths, fall decor, up-scaled clothing and repurposed furniture including beautiful benches made from headboards. There will be local honey, soaps and lotions, alpaca items, face masks (and ear savers and necklace mask holders), jewelry, photography, wooden utensils and bowls, local authors and much more. A few direct sales booths will be there, including Scentsy and Chalk Couture. Local nonprofits will be on hand to share their plans and offerings.
“Everyone is from Pennsylvania ... we’ve kept it ‘homegrown,’ so to speak,” Teichman said. “I’m excited to bring this great outside event to Lewisburg. Some of the traditional market vendors will be open inside the building. Lots of food vendors, including Joe’s famous chicken BBQ, and local produce, including apples and pumpkins, will be there at the front of the building.”
“We’re going to do chicken barbecue, cheesesteaks, oven-fried pizza … all the things people like,” Sharp said. “It’ll be a nice day.”
Activities include Paint Your Own Ornament, by JC Clayworks, and Make Your Own Fairy Garden, by C and K’s Unique Creations. DJ Ray Diehl, of Shockwave Sound, will provide music throughout the day.
