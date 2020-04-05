In the agonizing aftermath of losing his wife to cancer, a heartbroken C.S. Lewis concluded that we never truly know how strong our faith is until it’s tested.
His observation is on my mind lately for two reasons.
The first is that today is Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week. It marks Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem when he was greeted with wild enthusiasm by admirers. But just four days later their fervor gave way to fear and flight. Their faith’s strength was tested and found wanting.
COVID-19 is the second reason I’m thinking about Lewis’ words. The pandemic is testing the moral mettle of everyone, believer and nonbeliever alike. But it’s especially calling Christians to ask ourselves just how seriously we take the faith we profess.
For counsel, we could do worse than turn to Cyprian of Carthage, a third-century bishop. That’s because he lived through “a dreadful, hateful plague,” as one of his contemporaries described it, “that invaded every house, carrying off daily with abrupt attack numberless people.” The symptoms of the pestilence suggest that it might’ve been a novel coronavirus.
As their spiritual leader, Cyprian encouraged terrified Carthaginian Christians to remain “steadfast of mind and firm in faith.” Unlike Jesus’ fair-weather Palm Sunday cheerers who deserted at the approach of danger, he urged his flock to weather “the [disease’s] storms and whirlwinds.” To strengthen their resolve, he offered a short treatise, “De Mortalitate,” which remains a valuable resource for Christians today who might feel their faith under assault by the anxiety and sense of powerlessness that the COVID-19 pandemic evokes.
First, wrote Cyprian, the primary fear in a time of pestilence is, obviously, dying from the illness. But if Christians really “believe that the things which God promises are true,” we ought not to dread the prospect of death, even if we naturally regret leaving the world. “God promises to you, on your departure from this world, immortality and eternity; and do you doubt? This is not to know God at all.”
In gauging the depth of our Christian faith when confronted by adversity, therefore, the first step is to be brutally honest about whether death-fear enslaves us. Is our credal belief in the resurrection of the body and life everlasting genuine, or is it just an empty phrase we mouth but don’t really believe?
Second, do we mostly view our Christianity as a magical talisman whose purpose is to protect us from dangers like a pandemic? Or, as Cyprian puts it, does it “disturb” us that “this disease attacks our people equally with the heathens?” If so, then perhaps what we mistake for faith is little more than self-interested superstition.
Third, in times of adversity, do we forthrightly imitate the Lord by putting service to others ahead of our comfort and, if necessary, even our well-being? Does “horrible pestilence or deathly plague search out the righteousness in each of us,” asked Cyprian, or do we flee to safety? If the second, our faith is no stronger than those who cheered Jesus when nothing was at stake and swiftly deserted him when the going got rough.
Cyprian isn’t saying that faith must be perfect to qualify as genuine. We are but human, and it’s to be expected that crises like pestilence may cause us consternation. But his point, like Lewis’ 1,800 years later, is that such moments are crucibles. It’s easy — luxuriis or “wanton” to use Cyprian’s word — to consider oneself a Christian when there’s no danger. “Struggle in adversity,” however, “is the trial of faith.”
Cyprian and his flock endured “with grandeur of spirit” their own pestilential onset of “devastation and death” because their faith was strong. So have countless other Christians throughout the centuries. May we follow their example.
Fr. Kerry Walters pastors Holy Spirit, a parish of the American National Catholic Church, located in Montandon. www.ancclewisburgpa.org