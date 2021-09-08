All things come to an end, my friends, and “Faith Matters” is no exception. After seven years and several hundred columns, it’s time to make room for other voices on the Faith & Reason page. Before leaving, allow me to say a few words about what I tried to do.
For starters, the name “Faith Matters” was deliberately equivocal.
On the one hand, I wanted to offer reflections on matters, or “topics,” relating to faith, especially its incredibly rich relationship with art, literature, music, architecture, science, ethics, and philosophy. There’s scarcely an aspect of culture that hasn’t been influenced, sometimes for the worse, but usually for the better, by religion.
On the other hand, I hoped to show that faith is relevant — that it “matters” — in our increasingly secular culture. We humans have a hardwired hunger for deep meaning and purpose, and religion both expresses and satisfies that hunger. Without some connection to religious symbols and sensibility, individuals and cultures languish.
As in all my books and articles, I wanted in these columns to speak to as wide an audience as possible. So I avoided, as best I could, sectarian language that might turn off non-religious readers. Anyone looking for a rip-roaring, come-to-Jesus altar call didn’t find it here.
Instead, I offered reflections that explored the dynamics of Christian belief. Two millennia of theology attest that we’re capable of knowing a great deal about God through our rational faculties. But, at the end of the day, a healthy dose of humility is essential. Despite all we can rationally know about the Divine, God ultimately and inevitably remains mysteriously hidden. As St. Augustine, no mean theologian, once wisely noted, si comprehendis, non est Deus: “if you think you completely understand God — you don’t.”
With this exhilarating dance between reason and mystery as my guide, I wrote my columns for five different audiences.
First, for those folks not belonging to any particular religious tradition who passionately seek meaning in their lives, I wanted to journey with them.
Second, for the people driven from Christianity by closed-minded, hyper-judgmental, and domineering churches, I wanted to assure them that the abuse they endured is a hideous mockery of what Christ taught and who he is.
Third, for the cultured despisers of religion who insist that faith is hopelessly irrational, I wished to invite dialogue with them about the nature of faith and reason.
Fourth, for fellow Christians who believe it’s important to open-mindedly examine the faith which they hold, who recognize that love, compassion, forbearance, and forgiveness outweigh ecclesial rulebooks, and who discern and honor the presence of God in their sisters and brothers, I wanted to sustain and be sustained by them.
The fifth audience I hoped to reach was the most resistant: angrily militant atheists who trash religion without really knowing anything about it and self-declared “evangelicals” who hijack Christianity for political purposes. I tried to encourage both groups, but especially the second, to calm down long enough to examine their prejudices and motives.
I hope some readers in the first four groups occasionally found “Faith Matters” helpful, or at least interesting. I doubt I made any inroad with the fifth. So be it.
But now, regardless of what was or wasn’t accomplished, it’s time to retire the column. I’ll miss writing it. But who knows? Perhaps I have a couple more books in me before I’m gathered to my ancestors.
Meanwhile, I’ll certainly continue teaching courses with Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning and filming video essays for my YouTube channel, “Holy Spirit Moments with Fr. Kerry Walters.” Moreover, you can always catch me at the parish church, where I’m generally good for a cup of coffee and conversation.
So truly, thanks and farewell, and remember: faith really does matter.
