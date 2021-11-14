In her recent column for Faith and Reason, Rabbi Nina Mandel from Congregation Beth El in Sunbury wrote about the Jewish concept of charitable giving called tzedakah. In Islam, it’s called sadaqah (sadaqat/plural).
Like Jews, all Muslims, rich or poor, share in the obligation of charitable giving. It’s an obligation mandated by God in the Qur’an. and like Judaism, Islam has guidelines and rules for how to give sadaqah according to one’s means.
The word sadaqah means “giving something,” with no motives other than seeking God’s pleasure and blessings, and it’s given from what one has. Sadaqah is a general term to cover all kinds of charity, as it’s not only limited to money; it can be food, property, clothing, goods, or any other help people or the community needs. Even the poorest person with no money or other means who is needy himself can give charity by giving his smile and a cheerful face to another person! The Prophet Muhammad (peace upon him) said,
“To smile at your brother is charity.”
Think of a time when you may have been down in the dumps and a stranger greeted you in public with a bright smile. Think how that may have lifted your spirits!
Good deeds and words of kindness are also considered acts of sadaqat. The Prophet also said,
“Every good deed is a form of sadaqah.”
There are two main forms of charitable giving in Islam: sadaqah and zakat. Sadaqah is voluntary giving, while zakat is a mandatory obligation, one of the five Pillars of Islam. Zakat is a fixed amount, 2.5% of wealth that has been in a Muslim’s possession for a lunar year. Zakat computations are a bit complex and have thresholds, but in general, they’re based on wealth above a minimum amount, considering one’s assets and liabilities, very much like our American income tax obligation that we file annually.
Zakat, also paid annually, is an obligatory act of worship, and many Muslims like to pay it during Ramadhaan when the blessings of all acts of worship are significantly multiplied.
Recipients of zakat funds are specifically spelled out in the Qur’an; however, any needy persons, Muslim or non-Muslim, worthy organizations, and community projects are eligible for sadaqah donations.
The needs of this season seem to be more urgent than at other times of the year.
Cold weather is starting to set in, and we see many notices urging us to donate our “gently used” coats and other winter clothing. In Islam when we donate clothing, we cannot donate items that are torn, dirty, stained, etc. If we or our family wouldn’t wear it, we aren’t allowed to donate it.
We can help an elderly or disabled neighbor with the raking of fall leaves, fall garden chores, or soon with the shoveling of snow.
I’ve been reading in The Daily Item about how churches and other organizations are struggling to pay for community Thanksgiving dinners due to inflation and increasing numbers of persons and families who need to be served this year. Try to give whatever donation, no matter how small, or, if you can, volunteer to set up, serve, or clean up.
These are just a few examples of how all of us can “give something” of ourselves this season and throughout the year.
S. E. Jihad Levine (Sr. Safiyyah) is a Muslim Chaplain, and a teacher at the Sunbury Islamic Center Sunday School. She is also Director of Project Hurriyyah, a project that assists Muslim girls and women who are either incarcerated or on parole.