During a celebration of the season, one Valley church chose to celebrate the life of their minister of music. Before the final concert in Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ’s three-concert Advent series, its creator, Russell Wynn Jr. was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Since 1900, the members of Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ, worshipped at 433 High St., West Milton
Earlier this summer, Timothy Hogan-Palazzo, the pastor of Saint Paul’s, joined his congregation to close that location.
While many churches have had to shutter their sanctuaries in recent years, Saint Paul’s has had the opposite problem: the congregation outgrew the building in West Milton. The church’s new home is at 1125 Mahoning St. in Milton, the former home of Christ Lutheran Church. Pastor Hogan-Palazzo noted that the church’s by-line, “Welcoming Saints & Sinners Since 1900” has moved with them.
Happily, their former home was the perfect fit for a new faith family, Face to Face Church. Pastor Hogan-Palazzo said they began using the building in September and “it fits them beautifully.”
During their first Christmas season in Milton, Pastor Hogan-Palazzo and Sharon Styer, Saint Paul’s assistant minister of music, have assumed the leadership of a program that was organized and launched by the church’s Minister of Music Russell Wynn, Jr. Before he retired, Wynn was the Milton High School’s Music Director.
Pastor Hogan-Palazzo explained that he and Styer needed to assume the leadership roles in Wynn’s project, “Russ organized a three-concert Advent series to present to the community here at our new location. To accomplish this, Wynn had restarted the Milton Community Choir.”
The first Christmas celebration in their new sanctuary was held Nov. 28 with Re-Creation as the guest performers. On Dec. 5, the second concert featured local musicians on brass, organ, piano, and flute presenting a soaring performance.
With great sadness, Pastor Hogan-Palazzo explained, “Before the third concert was performed, Mr. Wynn was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.” He added, “Our dear friend has had surgery and is recovering as he awaits a treatment plan.”
In Wynn’s honor, and by partnering with Styer, the show was performed. On Dec. 12, forty voices joined in song to celebrate and bring to life, “Love Was Born a King.” The choir was co-lead by Naomi Dreese, of Milton and Kevin Styer, band and musical director, of Shamokin Area High School.
Sharon Styer said, “‘Love Was Born A King’ was an awesome presentation of hope and strength, which everyone needs so much. One of my new favorite quotes kind of sums it up. ‘The world needs a ’Stable’ influence. Get It!”
Pastor Hogan-Palazzo called Styer’s rendition of “O Holy Night” stunning, and added, there was also a section of sing-along carols. In conclusion, he shared that the song, “My Christmas Wish,” was inspirational to share the message of Christmas all year through.
Choir members wore a “touch of purple” in support of Wynn and Pancreatic Cancer awareness. Wynn’s vision, said Hogan-Palazzo, “brought together people from all over the community and every walk of life, which is our hope and dream as a faith community.” As a final Christmas wish, he added, “May it be so!”
The performance, “Love Was Born A King,” can be viewed on Saint Paul’s Church of Christ’s Facebook page, facebook.com/saintpaulswestmilton.