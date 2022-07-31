MIFFLINBURG — Some couples are so obviously meant to be together that even their names sound like they were made for each other, forming a phrase as natural as … Faith and Justice.
Yes, there really is a Faith and Justice, and yes, those are their real names. After dating for a year, they married and then they had a daughter and identical triplet boys — but the marriage could have easily crumpled if not for their abiding faith in God.
Justice Mayle, 27, grew up in Michigan. His family eventually moved to Canada, where his parents were missionaries in Blind River, Ontario. When they visited Penn View Bible Institute, in Penns Creek, Justice sat in on one of the college classes and listened to a speech by Steven Mowery, director of the missions’ division at the school.
“I felt like the Lord kind of nudged me and said, ‘This is where I want you to go to school,’” Justice said.
He enrolled there in 2015 and met Faith Barry, a high school senior. The two started dating Jan. 1, 2016, and got engaged a year later in a magical, winter wonderland created with help from Justice’s brothers and parents.
Faith and Justice spent Dec. 31, 2016, visiting his family in Ontario. While they ate lunch at a restaurant and Justice spent some one-on-one time with his grandmother — a family tradition with each of her grandchildren — Justice’s brothers shoveled a path through the snow to a wooded grove where they hung Christmas lights and arranged things as Justice had asked. That night, just after midnight, he put a blindfold over Faith’s eyes and took her for a walk.
“When the mask came off, there was a light in the woods, and there was a rose like in ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ in a big glass thing with lights running through it,” said Faith, 24. “He asked me to marry him right there.”
“I was incredibly nervous,” Justice said, noting that they’d had trouble with the electricity and he almost forgot to kneel. “So I went down on one knee and asked her to marry me, and that was pretty much it. The rest of the story is, he said as he gestured toward Faith and their four children, what we have here.”
They were married June 30, 2017, in an outdoor wedding at Faith’s childhood church, in Berrysburg, Dauphin County.
Rough days
Their first child, Kataylee, now 3, was born in December, 2018. They spent 10 days on a mission trip in Slovakia in May, 2019, and moved to Florida that October, where they both studied at Hope Sound Bible College with Justice taking in-person classes and Faith enrolled online.
During that time, Faith again became pregnant but suffered a miscarriage, a terrible blow for the young parents.
“It was tough. We were very upset about it,” Justice said. Gesturing to the boys, he added, “Then she became pregnant with these three little munchkins.”
When an ultrasound revealed that Faith was carrying triplets, Justice and Kataylee were in a waiting room, unable to be with Faith because of COVID-19 restrictions. Faith sent a FaceTime video of the ultrasound to Justice, who thought someone must be playing a trick on him.
“I think I probably felt every emotion within a matter of, like, 30 seconds,” Justice said. “I was excited. Fearful. I kept thinking, how are we going to provide for these babies? My mind was just swirling.”
On the way home, he said he realized that the Lord takes care of His people.
“If we had had that other baby, we wouldn’t have had these three,” he said. “He was now giving us these three little ones that really are just a bundle of joy.”
Complications landed Faith in the hospital three times, the last resulting in a one-month stay until April, 2021, when the boys — Killian, Sullivan and Emerson — were born. At only 29 weeks old, they had to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for two-and-a-half months … tough times for the young family.
Trusting in God
With three infants and a 2-and-a-half-year-old, Faith and Justice debated about moving back to Pennsylvania to be near her family, but both felt strongly that God wanted them to stay in Florida. Justice spoke with his father, who told him sometimes people’s stubbornness gets in the way of God’s will. Shortly after that, Justice received a call from Rev. Brent Lenhart, pastor of Forest Hill Evangelical Methodist Church, near Mifflinburg, saying he felt called to reach out about an assistant pastor position.
After praying about it, Faith and Justice agreed it was where God wanted them to be, and they moved back to Mifflinburg, staying with friends until they were able to find a reasonably priced rental home, at least for a few more months. Along with the assistant pastor position, Justice works in construction.
The couple laughed as the triplets played and crawled around each other while Kataylee sat on the couch looking at a video game. Sullivan has Justice’s personality, Faith said. He’s a “very chill and happy little guy,” and he likes his space. Killian and Emerson are “two peas in a pod,” Justice said. “They pick on each other and fight, but then they’ll turn around and laugh at each other.” They’re more mischievous and curious.
Kataylee is “super helpful” with the boys, Justice said. She’s in touch with her “motherly side,” Faith said.
“I like to read books and play with babies,” Kataylee said.
Caring for four kids under the age of four is challenging, but brings its own joy.
“It’s learning to slow down and take your time,” Justice said. “And all the while, just trust in God.”
Faith said she’s constantly thinking of what’s coming next, but also is amazed and grateful that she has four children to love.
“I can see where God meets your need when you ask for it,” she said. “People think there’s a limit to how much you can trust in God. I’ve learned how much you can trust in Him and take your hands off, and just let God.”