I am a person with a strong sense of justice and faith. My understanding of justice is informed, guided, and sometimes challenged, by my beliefs and commitments to the teachings and principles of the Jewish faith. There are times when my faith-based understanding of justice is supported by the civil laws of the US and the fundamental practices of our government and people.
There are times when they are not. But I also understand that laws of the land should not be based on the teachings of one faith or the priorities of one group. The challenge and beauty of our governmental system is to move beyond singular interest to weigh the common good. That is the foundation of the First Amendment. Sometimes we like what people have to say, sometimes we don’t, but we should support their right to speak within the context of the common good. And, we should grapple with that when we feel the lines of common good have been crossed.
When a law is made, or struck down, and the most consistent reason is based in one faith, or one interpretation of God, the government is requiring us to comply with that one religious interpretation. Even if it is not in line with our own. The Establishment Clause, in the part of the First Amendment that address freedom of religion and the separation of “church” and state (please note the inherent bias of that), is meant to prevent the government from establishing and supporting a national religion. The Supreme Court’s ruling about legal accessibility to abortion is contrary to that clause.
I refrain from addressing the “Jewish Position” on abortion because I do not think that any religious beliefs should be guiding principles in United States law. An individual should be able to consult their doctor and their faith when making consequential decisions about their bodies, but should not be required to follow the tradition of others or face criminal charges.
Some faith traditions prohibit the termination of a pregnancy for any reason. Some allow for the termination of a pregnancy under specific circumstances. No tradition I am aware of REQUIRES a pregnancy to be terminated. Allowing for safe abortions does not require a woman to terminate her pregnancy, it just gives her the right to do so legally and safely. Criminalizing reproductive freedom and abortion (for both seekers and providers) requires women to carry a pregnancy to term, regardless of what their faith teaches, or their doctor advises. It also supports the systemic oppression and harm of a targeted group(s) of people and creates consequential barriers to the health and safety of close to 50% of our citizens.
The recent Supreme Court decisions about abortion AND about public prayer cause me to fear a continued erosion of rights for those in our country who are historically marginalized. Many such people have won their rights only in recent decades, through the commitment and lives of activists. That includes women. and LGBTQ people. and trans and non-binary people, and people of color, and those with physical or intellectual disabilities, and children, and religious minorities. and Jews.
I pray for the continued strength of all who are grappling with these issues. May our own faith help us to protect others, even as we, ourselves, would want to be protected.
Rabbi Nina H. Mandel leads Congregation Beth El in Sunbury.