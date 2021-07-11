In 1944, residents of Budapest noticed something unusual: building after building in the city began flying the flag of Sweden, designating them as Swedish diplomatic facilities. Soon more than 30 buildings were so identified.
It was a legal maneuver to outflank the Nazi-controlled Hungarian government. The buildings’ real purpose was to provide shelter and Swedish passports to as many as possible of the quarter-million Jews left in Hungary.
This colossal humanitarian effort was largely the brainchild of Raoul Wallenberg, who most likely died at the hands of the Soviet secret police in mid-July 1947.
Wallenberg, a multilingual Swede who studied architecture in the U.S., was born into a wealthy and privileged family. In his early 30s he took a job with the Central European Trading Company. Although based in Sweden, the firm was owned by a Hungarian Jew and conducted much of its business in Hungary.
As persecution of Hungarian Jews escalated in the months leading up to World War II, Wallenberg, a Gentile, of necessity became the company’s representative in Hungary, traveling there frequently and becoming fluent in the language.
By late 1943, word about the extermination of Europe’s Jews was beginning to reach the Allies. In January 1944, President Franklin Roosevelt instituted the War Refugee Board (WRB), whose charge was to come up with a plan to rescue Jews. Because of his familiarity with Hungary, Wallenberg was recruited to be the WRB’s clandestine agent in Budapest. Shortly afterwards, the Swedish flags began sprouting up around the city.
Working with a crew of people who daily risked their lives to rescue Jews, Wallenberg issued protective passports, successfully demanded that Jews holding them be exempted from wearing yellow stars on their clothing, got Jews out of the country, and either bribed German and Hungarian officials or threatened them with war crime persecution in order to rescue Jews from Nazi roundups.
On more than one occasion, Wallenberg climbed into already loaded cattle cars filled with Jews on their way to Auschwitz, distributed as many fake passports as he had, and demanded that the Jews to whom he gave them be allowed off the trains. His audacity outraged German Nazis and Hungarian fascists but saved tens of thousands of lives.
Wallenberg disappeared at the war’s end. In all likelihood, he was taken prisoner by the Soviet Army and died two years later, aged only 32, in the dreaded Lubyanka prison. But although the time and manner of his death is unknown, his humanitarian work in Budapest is a living reminder of what persons of good will are capable of doing.
Thanks to Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film “Schindler’s List,” the world knows of Oskar Schindler, the German entrepreneur who managed to save about 1,000 Jews from extermination during the Nazi occupation of Poland in World War II. Despite his more successful efforts, as well as the fact that he paid the ultimate price for his heroism, Wallenberg is much less known.
This is a shame. As the Israeli attorney who persecuted the Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in 1962 said with some amazement, Wallenberg “had the choice of remaining in secure, neutral Sweden when Nazism was ruling Europe. Instead, he left this haven and went to what was then one of the most perilous places in Europe — Hungary. and for what? To save Jews.”
Wallenberg appears not to have been a man of religious faith. But he stepped forward to defy a brutal regime hellbent on wiping out an entire people when countless Christians stood by and did nothing out of fear, indifference, or antisemitism. God grant that his example and sacrifice inspire us to protect victims of nationalistic, religious, and ethnic hatred and persecution today. If not us, who?
Fr. Kerry pastors Holy Spirit American National Church. www.ancclewisburgpa.org. This column is adapted from his book, co-authored with Rev. Robin Jarrell, “Blessed Peacemakers: 365 Extraordinary People Who Changed the World.”