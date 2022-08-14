MIFFLINBURG – After losing both parents within 15 months, Johanna Brooke Kodlick, of Lizard Toes Yoga, found strength and comfort in the practice, so much so that she approached Roupp Funeral Home to offer a class, which led to Sunset Yoga on the Lawn.
Attendees loved it, and the funeral home is already planning a second event.
“People commented that it was such a perfect place for it, outside with a feeling of earth and peace,” said Andre Roupp, supervisor and licensed funeral director, adding, “I did it. I was like, man, that is great. I feel awesome.”
Kodlick reached out to Roupp in part because she was impressed with the funeral home’s other offerings for processing grief and also because yoga helped her.
“I know first-hand how beneficial yoga is to process grief,” she said. “There’s such a sense of unease in the world. Yoga really is for anybody looking to find a sense of peace.”
Growing up in the funeral home business, Roupp has witnessed grieving his whole life. He understands the toll it can take and the importance of dealing with it in healthy ways.
“It all can be very overwhelming at times,” he said. “I think it’s important that you find enjoyable outlets for your emotions.”
Even if some of those outlets make you laugh.
“It’s okay to laugh. That doesn’t mean you are missing your loved one any less,” Roupp said. “It’s okay to cry. Those different emotions at different times come out. If you don’t have an outlet, it can eat away at you emotionally and physically. It can drain you.”
To help people find ways to deal with their grief, Roupp Funeral Home offers a variety of programs and tips, both on their website and when dealing with clients. One of the most common activities is Cooking Therapy, which can be especially helpful to a spouse who finds him or herself alone but also to anyone trying to stay healthy while grieving.
“We see it so often, specifically with a husband who had never cooked or never shopped before and now is going into the grocery store, lost,” Roupp said. “Maybe reach out to that person and say, hey, would you like to cook together? Or maybe go grocery shopping?”
Roupp Funeral Home also posts a number of easy-to-follow recipes on their website. The original intention had been to offer cooking workshops, said Hannah Troy, funeral director, but COVID restrictions interfered with that plan. Most of the recipes are sent in by staff members, family and friends. They always welcome new recipes at hannah@rouppfhinc.com
“Some people experience relaxation or comfort in cooking,” Roupp said. “You can bring friends into your house or invite someone that’s living alone out for dinner.”
Along with cooking and baking, Roupp Funeral Home’s website suggests activities that bring peace of mind, including art, reading, praying, music, journaling, gardening and exercising.
Talking with others helps, although it doesn’t always have to be about grief. Reaching out to invite friends for lunch or a visit is important because they might be struggling with whether a grieving person prefers company or being left alone.
Roupp Funeral Home refers clients to GriefShare, a group “led by caring people who have experienced grief and have successfully rebuilt their lives.” Groups meet at Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren in Mifflinburg, Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church in Sunbury and other local churches.
“It’s difficult to explain the feelings that you have in your heart or mind when you’ve lost a loved one,” Roupp said. “Every situation is unique, but we are often able to share different aspects of grief.”
Roupp Funeral Home hosts an annual memorial service with music, recently by Mifflinburg live music performer Mark Alexander. The youth choir of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg sings, and the pastor conducts the service.
“We read the name of each person that passed throughout the year,” Roupp said. “It sounds so simple, but the year my father passed, there I was sitting with the others, and the emotion of hearing your loved one’s name … that’s something I wouldn’t have known unless I was there and experienced it.”
Funeral home employees hand out Camp Koala care bags for children and refer families to places like HighMark Caring Place. They also make follow-up calls to check on their clients.
“We always make sure to ask how they are and to offer prayers,” said Tara Schaser, office administrator.
“Sometimes just lending our ear is helpful,” Troy said. She encourages clients to start a new routine, consider joining a support group, and take it day-by-day. “Tell yourself, just today I’m going to focus on the insurance paperwork. Just focus on one task at a time. That’s really all you can do.”
Throughout the year, Roupp Funeral Home hosts a variety of events that share laughter and fun with community members, including a Halloween contest, Cocoa with Santa, Valentines for assisted living facilities, food drives and Friday Coffees.
Roupp is glad to be in a position to offer events and activities for people to work through their grief.
“Be kind to yourself. Be patient with yourself,” he said. “Understand those grief moments may come and go, and through all these different avenues you can process it and move forward a little easier than if you stay at home.”
For more information, visit www.rouppfuneralhome.com or “Roupp Funeral Home, Inc.” on Facebook.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com