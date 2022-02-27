The COVID-19 pandemic has changed people’s lives in many ways, including how people make final plans to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed. This challenge has also resulted in changes for the funeral businesses in our Valley.
Visneski Funeral Home, Inc. in Danville, is owned and operated by Gary Visneski, his wife Conaley and their daughter Paige. The Visneskis purchased the Miller Funeral Home in 1983. Their business is housed in an historic building that was built in 1867, and it is Danville’s oldest established funeral home.
The death of his grandfather in 1973 motivated Visneski to become a licensed funeral director. He attended Lebanon Valley College and then McAllister’s School of Funeral Directing in New York City. Visneski, who is from Tunkhannock, said he needed to reach out to funeral homes in the New York City and Philadelphia areas to gain experience since he didn’t have the opportunity to join a family-owned business. During those years, he noted, he learned how to assist people of all faiths.
One option the Visneskis developed during the pandemic was the “walkthrough” visitation. The ability to safely express their condolences to the family while following the state mandates that were in place was an appreciated option. But, it was also true that with many family members living all over the country and restrictions on flying, friends and relatives were able to be “present” at their loved one’s service via live streaming. These practices can continue today, if requested.
When asked about health and safety concerns during the worst of the pandemic, Visneski, like all of the individuals interviewed for this story, said he has always followed universal precautions; but, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, additional rules, including the number of people present at a funeral or memorial service, the mandate for wearing masks, and the social distancing rule, were established by the state for all funeral homes.
Dominick Adamo, Mifflinburg, has been a licensed funeral director for 25 years and has served families in the valley since 2004, having moved here from Lancaster. Adamo, who also holds an insurance license that allows him to assist families in pre-planning and pre-funding their final arrangements, has been at his current location since 2017. He describes it as a modern, open-concept funeral home that allows him to serve families with the latest technology for remote viewing which became popular during the pandemic and which, he thinks, may be the new normal.
The first George P. Garman Funeral Home was opened in Mount Pleasant Mills in 1892 by Adam G. Garman. The Liverpool location was added in 1956. Christine L. Garman acquired the funeral homes from her mother after her father’s untimely passing in 1990.
“George was a well-known funeral director in the area for 35 years,” said Kelly J. Kuhn, vice president of business operations for George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc. “Christine continues her family legacy with kindness and compassion with all of the families we serve.”
Kenneth G. Merritt, funeral director and supervisor for the Mount Pleasant Mills location and Keri Ann Edwards, funeral director and supervisor for their Liverpool location, each have more than 20 years experience.
“Both funeral directors are caring, understanding, and compassionate and committed to serving the families of our community,” Kuhn said.
The Garman Homes, like the others, adopted safety procedures during the pandemic.
“It was a very sad time for our families who lost loved ones,” Kuhn said. “The emotional aspects of losing someone and not having the opportunity to mourn with the traditional viewing and funeral services were hard for families.”
When asked if the changes in the way funerals are conducted have been due to health risks, rising costs, or a lack of financial resources, Visneski said it has been “all of the above.”
One of the reasons cremation has been more publicly accepted is partly due to rising funeral costs. Additionally, during this time when travel was difficult, cremation allowed families to gather friends and loved ones at a later date for a service.
Adamo said that he definitely has seen an increase in cremation rates and fewer traditional services. Earlier, people who were to be buried were doing services at the funeral home or a house of worship, but as the months of the pandemic continued, graveside services became popular.
“I feel it (cremation) was more of the health risk than the finances,” Adamo maintained. “Not having conclusive data on how long the virus would survive on a deceased who passed of COVID, I know had some families opt for cremation over a traditional funeral.”
Kuhn said that traditional services are slowly coming back — sometimes with the families still requesting mask-wearing at services. In addressing cremations, she added that they have continued at about the same rate — at their business — as before the pandemic.
Kuhn agrees the changes they have seen are a combination of health risks, rising costs, and lack of financial resources. She also noted they have provided services that have been arranged by many younger people through the pandemic and that had not, previously, been the norm.
She took the opportunity to remind people that when families have made plans — even preliminary ones — for their final service, it decreases the stress on the family members who are called upon to make arrangements.
Visneski has seen that COVID affected a wide range of people. “The unnoticed county coroners and staff, as well as the clergy in our areas were affected in ways that sometimes people do not know,” he said. “Without their servant hearts, professional knowledge, long hours, and resiliency, we know that we could not have professionally served the community as we did.”
“We hope that as the pandemic dwindles that life will form some type of normalcy, and our families know that we are always here to serve them and their loved ones wishes with compassion and dignity,” Kuhn said.