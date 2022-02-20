In 1999, seeking a way to reach out to their neighbors, Lois Miller and Lynford Good, of the Community Mennonite Fellowship congregation, founded the Golden Rule affiliate of Love INC based in Milton.
Serving Union, Snyder and upper Northumberland counties, volunteers from area churches use a holistic approach to reach out to people, recognizing there may be a need for assistance in many areas of their lives: spiritual, mental, emotional, relational, material, and physical.
Established in 1977 in Holland, Mich. by Dr. Virgil Gulke, Love INC National is a movement of 118 affiliates in 29 states helping 7,812 Christian churches from 55 denominations work together to show God’s love to the poor and needy.
Gulke, a social worker and outreach director designed the organization to inspire more Christians to put their faith into action. The role of Love INC is not to replace local churches, but to help them distribute their skills, gifts, resources, and love to communities in need.
Locally, requests for services are taken by the staff in the office on Lower Market Street in Milton. The office staff then searches their pool of 50 volunteers to find the appropriate help. By connecting church members to pair with those seeking assistance, Golden Rule facilitates the desire of those looking to serve their neighbors and communities with those who need assistance.
Working together makes it possible for local churches to deliver services that lone congregations would be less able to fund, staff, or sustain. Golden Rule identifies service gaps in the community and verifies requests allowing volunteers to reach those who need help.
The most requested service is for transportation assistance. Volunteers will provide rides for medical appointments including dialysis and cancer treatments, as well as more every-day errands. At this time, clients must be able to enter and exit vehicles without assistance.
Basic home repair and yard work assistance is also available. “Sometimes it’s something as simple as changing a light bulb or helping to take out the trash,” acting Executive Director Julie Tyson explained. “Recently we had a client who needed to have their sidewalk shoveled before they could receive a grocery delivery.”
Technical Tutoring is a recent addition to the ministry that includes setting up Smart TVs, computers, laptops, tablets, and cell phones. Tutoring on applications including Skype, social media, online grocery shopping or electronic banking/bill paying are necessary once the installation is completed.
The Care & Concern Ministry is the heart of the group’s purpose in building bridges between people and bringing people together to share interests. With the gift of time and caring, the response can be holistic and transformative.
For those who might not have anyone else to turn to, something as simple as a phone call or to check-in on a weekly basis to talk or pray together with volunteers provides a caring connection. A simple call can make all the difference. A volunteer was unable to reach a regular client on the phone and the office staff contacted their family. The client had fallen and was unable to seek help on their own. Just by being present in that person’s life, the volunteer was able to alert the family to the client’s accident.
In following God’s charge to proactively love their neighbors, the volunteers of Golden Rule Love INC want to show the power of faith in action while providing help to neighbors-in-need. Not just by providing a ride to an appointment or raking leaves, they look at each situation as to how best to help people by showing the love of God. Tyson concludes “We try to get to the root of their problems by letting clients know we really care.”
If you are interested in contributing to Golden Rule INC, they are participating in the 2022 First Community Foundation Partnership’s “Raise the Region” campaign. The funding drive will be held March 9 and 10 and information about the event is now available at www.raisetheregion.org.
If you are looking for an opportunity to serve, you can find information on becoming a volunteer at the website https://goldenruleloveinc.wixsite.com/website or by contacting the office at 570-742-3561.