Grace Covenant Community Church in Middleburg hosts a Friday Night Fire event on the second Friday of each month at the Warehouse, the church’s youth building. The next Friday Night Fire is July 16 at 7 p.m.
Amy Zeigler, a member of Grace Church, her daughter Autumn, and Pastor Alan Potter were the minds behind the new tradition for the church. Autumn Zeigler leads worship many of the Fridays, with the help of singing and playing the keyboard.
“We started it in January of 2020. It’s been going for a while now,” Amy said.
“Between myself and my pastor, and my daughter Autumn, we kind of had a vision for spending some time with God with no agenda,” Zeigler said. “Just to worship God, to love on him and be with him.”
Although the event came from a newly sprouted idea, Friday Night Fire has proved to be a success at the Warehouse. The Zeiglers agree that the fire is a great place where people “of the same heart,” can gather to be in God’s presence and fully appreciate him with little to no distractions.
“It’s probably one of my favorite things we do here at our church,” Autumn said. “It’s super meaningful to me and I love doing it.”
Amy Zeigler explained that a larger purpose of the Friday Night Fire is to put aside motives and desires revolving around how God can benefit us and shift the focus towards how God deserves to be felt and worshipped.
“We just want to be really intentional,” Amy said. “We try and be intentional like this all the time but we just want to be intentional about, ‘God, we’re just here to bless you, and that’s it, and that’s all.’ And of course, He is always faithful. He always blesses us with His presence. We just want to come with hearts saying, this is all about you. It always has been, always will be.”
Friday Night Fire is open to the community, and turnouts have been varied. According to Amy, turnouts have sometimes reached 50 people, and other times only about 10 people show up. To the Zeiglers and the church, although they welcome everyone and anyone, it is not about the numbers. Amy said that the church is very content worshipping alongside people with a similar vision, regardless of how many people come.
There is no age limit for the event — all people, whether you bring your family or bring yourself — are invited to come and experience a night of giving praise to God at Friday Night Fire.
Sunday services at Grace Covenant Community Church are presented at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. The church has a Kids Ministry for children up to grade 5, as well as a Youth Ministry for those in grade 6-12.
Other ministries of the church include but are not limited to Worship, Welcoming, Prayer, and Multimedia ministries, as well as small group sessions.