SELINSGROVE — When COVID squashed their plans to send a team overseas to do mission work, members of Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene began refocusing those efforts on needs right in their own backyard, with a goal of getting as many from the community involved as possible.
As a result, S.U.N. Area Work & Witness (SAWW) was born.
This new mission ministry is seeking to assist anyone in Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties in real need of practical help, such as cleaning inside or outside their homes, fixing a plumbing leak, roof leak, broken window, or a malfunctioning appliance. The ministry will reach out to — approximately a 15-mile radius of Selinsgrove — and the jobs will be completed this summer between July 27 and 31.
The deadline to sign up as a volunteer or to request assistance is May 14.
Doug Hoke is a member at Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene and is one of a number of team members working to coordinate the outreach.
“We just want to serve others the way that God has helped us,” he said. “We want to pass it on.”
They are seeking more volunteers from the community to assist in a variety of ways, including as site workers, on the kitchen crew, the supply crew, or as a photographer. Volunteers are also needed to serve as listeners to come alongside homeowners and site workers and show them the love of Christ. Volunteers can also serve in a spiritual development role for the faith enrichment of mission participants.
Hoke said the type of jobs they will be able to accomplish will depend in large part on the skill level of the volunteers they have and funding they are able to secure for needed supplies. So in addition to people praying for it all to come together successfully, they are also offering ways for people to get involved by sponsoring the outreach with tax-deductible donations. Sponsorship levels starting at $100 will receive perks such as a listing on the website, social media listing, logo on the mission T-shirt, and more. In-kind donations are also greatly appreciated.
This year’s theme for the mission is “Love Loud.”
“By loving loud we hope to make it clear that the people in our community are loved, known, and cared for,” said Bill Foss, lead pastor at Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene. “SAWW gives us an opportunity to demonstrate how much we care about our community and specifically the people in it.”
Foss said their hope is that not only will it leave a significant impact on their community this summer, but that it will also grow in the future “to involve a wide representation of people from our community working together.”
Hoke said that while they have been presenting the outreach as a community service project, the No. 1 goal is to meet people’s spiritual needs.
“It’s a way to bring the church outside of our four walls,” he said, adding that their desire is simply “to be the hands and feet of God to whoever might need some encouragement or help.”
The cost to participate as a volunteer is $15 for the week, and a family maximum of $50. Volunteers do not need to attend Selinsgrove Church of the Nazarene to participate.
To sign up as a volunteer or to fill out a form to request help, visit https://scnpa.churchcenter.com/pages/sun-area-work-and-witness. Evaluations will be done to assure whether the team can do the requested project, and applicants of accepted projects will be notified no later than the first week of July. More information is also available by calling the church at 570-374-0028 or emailing selinsgrovenazarene@gmail.com.