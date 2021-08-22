MONROE TOWNSHIP — Churches come and go, but the Church (capital “C”) is made up of people who remain true to God’s mission even when buildings or finances aren’t available.
Knowing that, C.A. Cranfill, pastor of a new church launching soon in the Shamokin Dam-Selinsgrove area, said his focus is steadfastly on the gospel of Jesus Christ that transforms hearts.
“I really believe that if we focus on the gospel and focus on changing people’s lives, then that’s how heaven measures success,” he said. “It’s not about if you have the biggest building, the biggest crowd, and the most money. It’s about how many people I can truly see impacted for Jesus.”
With that mission, Missio Dei Alliance will be launched soon, with a home base in the former Shamokin Dam Alliance Church building at 102 Alliance Way, Selinsgrove. Cranfill explained that the name, “Missio Dei” means “mission of God”, or literally “missionary God,” meaning “The Lord is on the mission himself, and we’re joining that mission,” he said.
The first official morning worship service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Children’s ministry will also be provided for kids in pre-K through sixth grade.
The Shamokin Dam Alliance Church was built in 1989. According to Cranfill, the church enjoyed several years of growth, but later became somewhat stagnant and faced some struggles in the face of efforts to revitalize it. Alliance district leadership decided to temporarily close the church doors in 2020, calling it “a season of pausing to prepare,” Cranfill said, wanting to urge members to look forward to a brighter future.
Several launch team meetings have been held over the past few months, with a few former members and new people in the community who have shown a desire to lead — something that Cranfill encourages.
“I have a hard passion that church shouldn’t be about one person’s vision, but it should be about one person fostering everyone’s vision,” he said. “Christianity is not a spectator sport.”
Cranfill has also been reaching out to form relationships and partners with other Bible-believing churches in the area, including across denominational lines — something he hopes to do more of.
“I think there’s one capital ‘C’ church,” he said. “There’s one kingdom, and I think that one of the detriments to Christianity is we have been too possessive of our congregations and our resources. I think one can put a hundred to flight, but two can put ten thousand to flight. I think that mindset needs to come back that we’re better if we’re together.”
‘New expressions’
A few years ago, David Dixon helped to plant and pastor Iron Mill Church in Danville, also an Alliance church. Today, he serves in the Eastern PA District of The Alliance as director of strategic implementation. He said he is “thrilled” to see another Alliance church coming to the central Susquehanna Valley.
“New expressions of faith and gospel community are needed for the message of Jesus to continue to reach new people,” he said. and he thinks Cranfill is a perfect fit to reach the Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam area.
“He and his family are hospitable and caring,” Dixon said. “When I think of what the people of that area need most, it is genuine community centered on the gospel of Jesus. People need and want friendship and purpose.”
In addition, Cranfill has a strong desire for those relationships and the gospel message to reach far beyond the Susquehanna Valley and that’s done most effectively through church planting.
Alan Rathbun, director of multiplication for the Eastern PA District of The Alliance, works to identify and prepare church planters “that make followers of Jesus who experience deep, whole-life change through trusting Jesus and what He has accomplished for us through His death and resurrection.”
The end-goal of church multiplication, Rathbun said, is “not simply to have more churches but to see more and more people experience this whole-life change through trusting Jesus in every area of their lives.
“C.A. deeply believes this and is preparing Missio Dei to care more about helping people be changed by Jesus and sending them to share Jesus with others than they care about seating people in a worship service,” Rathbun added.
“We want to be a church that learns to love others as Jesus loves us,” Cranfill said, adding, “Even if money runs out, even if the building forecloses, if we can transform people’s lives that legacy will stay.”
In district superintendent Nate Howard’s view, the fact that Missio Dei is being established upon the foundation of a church that began 35 years ago, “is an example of God’s persistence to bring to completion what He starts, and He isn’t a quitter, and where we sense He is leading, the end goal isn’t just to have church services in Shamokin Dam for another 35 years. By God’s grace, Missio Dei will be part of a movement of Jesus-centered churches impacting the Greater Susquehanna Valley.”
Cranfill said his longterm vision includes training people to “live every day on mission with Jesus” and to show them how to evangelize by establishing genuine, strong relationships with people.
Along with the Sunday morning worship services beginning in September, Missio Dei is also launching “missional communities,” or house churches that will meet weekly.
Cranfill joined The Alliance after serving eight years in east Tennessee as an itinerant evangelist. Prior to Missio Dei, he helped to plant a church in Mississippi. He laughs about being a southerner and wondering why God would “bring us above the Mason-Dixon line.” But, “God called us, so we responded, and here we are.”
Cranfill is grateful for his “beautiful” wife Faith, whom he said is a gifted teacher and musician/worship leader. He said they are “very much team-oriented” when it comes to ministry. They have two children, Asher and Klair.
More information about Missio Dei Alliance is available at missiodeipa.com or by calling 570-556-9054.