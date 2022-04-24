SUNBURY — A strong faith, love for God’s Word, and 40 years in public education prepared Roy Clippinger to step into the role of pastor at Oaklyn Independent Baptist Church, 576 State Route 61, two decades ago.
Over the church’s nearly 70-year history, Clippinger has been the longest-serving pastor. But it was never something he had set out to do. In fact, his early life was defined by a successful music career, and later his career in education brought him to the Southern Columbia School District in 1985, where he served as elementary principal and later an assistant superintendent. He had been serving as an adult Sunday school teacher at Oaklyn Independent Baptist for about a year and a half when the pastor announced he would be stepping down due to declining health.
“I had no design on being a pastor at all,” Clippinger said. “I started having people from the congregation come to me and ask me if I would consider it.” And then others outside of the congregation began suggesting the same. He replied only that it was not his decision, but the Lord’s. He continued to fill the pulpit alongside a few other men who took turns speaking at the church services. He did not apply until he had been approached by a number of others and realized perhaps the Lord was calling Him. When he did, the church’s committee voted unanimously to appoint him to the role, and the congregation subsequently approved.
For about seven of those years, Clippinger was pastoring, working at Southern Columbia, and for three of those years he also attended seminary for more Bible training.
“I didn’t sleep much those three years,” he joked.
He said much of the reason previous pastors did not serve as long was because the church is small and could not always support them well financially. Clippinger’s sacrifice and leadership helped to strengthen their financial situation over the last 20 years.
Looking back on his life, Clippinger said he knows the Lord was directing his steps.
He grew up in Shippensburg, where he came to know the Lord in 1968 when his wife Diana, then his girlfriend, invited him to her church.
“I started attending there and really got to hear the gospel in a different light,” he said.
But the Lord was working on him in other ways, too, he said.
A professional musician, Clippinger traveled with bands from Boston to Atlanta, did a lot of television spots, and made some records. He was even part of a band that auditioned for the Ed Sullivan Show and later booked appearances on the Johnny Carson Show, American Band Stand, and more. He started attending college, but when his musical journey took off, he decided he would give up college in order to travel with the band, six to nine months of the year.
One weekend in 1968, when he came home to tell his parents and fiancée what his plans were, he got a letter from the local draft board, instructing him to go for his physical and be inducted into service for the Vietnam War.
As a full-time college student, his call to duty would be postponed if he filed for a college deferment.
“It made me stop and consider very carefully what I was going to do,” Clippinger said.
Looking back at that experience, he said he has come to realize that “The Lord has his hands on our life, and he directs. I came to know that fairly early in life, to understand that and depend upon that. It’s made all the difference.”
He returned to college, got married, and began his career in public education and that in many ways also gave him the preparation he needed to serve as a pastor.
“I really enjoy teaching the word of God,” Clippinger said. “The Sunday school hour is probably my favorite hour — discussing it with people, giving them an opportunity to ask questions.”
He guides them through foundational principles of Bible study, like moving from the known to the unknown, comparing Scripture to Scripture, and not taking verses out of context.
“That kind of instruction helps people to connect the dots, understand the Bible as a whole story, not just single verses or small portions of Scripture,” he said.
His dedication to the word of God is also something that the congregation especially appreciates about him.
Jim McClincy and his wife Tanya, of Sunbury, have been attending Oaklyn Independent Baptist Church for about a dozen years now, and it is the centrality of God’s Word that drew them and has kept them there.
“Pastor Roy preaches what God’s word says and uses the Scriptures to back him up,” McClincy said. “We enjoy the fact that he is quite devoted to preaching the gospel. That is the most important reason that we attend there.”
He said Clippinger’s background in education shines through his organized, detailed, and careful teaching. and he has also led the church in an evangelistic effort in Sunbury, which includes a goal of handing out tracts to every house and inviting people to come and hear what the Bible says.
McClincy said their goal is simply to give them God’s Word and an opportunity to accept Christ as their Savior.
The other part of that effort, according to Clippinger, is to stir the congregation to pray for the members of their community, that “the Lord would speak to their heart.”
The congregation surprised Clippinger recently with a celebration to both honor his 20-year service and to reaffirm the church’s beliefs and mission. That includes the centrality of proclaiming the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ to those who have not yet experienced salvation through him, and edifying and equipping believers to serve the Lord in ministry to others.
Clippinger has loved being in the role of pastor, interacting with many different people and ministering to their families, even in those sad occasions such as conducting funerals. He celebrates the days when people come to faith in Christ — the days that he said makes “all the effort really worth it.”
Clippinger and his wife Diana have two adult sons and seven grandchildren.