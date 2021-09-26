Peacemaking didn’t become visceral for me until I began to study nonviolence. The word nonviolence may bring up images of people sitting at luncheonette counters having cigarettes put out on their backs. Or, perhaps you recall photographs of brave individuals standing in front of tanks or being knocked to the ground by water from a fire hose. When these images are what we know of nonviolence, it’s easy to assume that we don’t have it in us to live nonviolently and take such courageous actions.
What is displayed in these images is the outcome of study and training that prepares one for the incident, but also for what comes afterward. May I someday feel so comfortable in my commitment to nonviolence that I am able to face challenges — the consequences — so graciously. Until then, I’m deepening my understanding and my conviction to nonviolence.
Recently, I arrived at the uncomfortable realization that I was not acting on my convictions. Not working intentionally for Peace meant that I was collaborating with the war economy. Elvis Costello wrote, “What’s so funny ‘bout Peace, Love and Understanding?” It’s not funny, we’re simply naïve about how deliberate and strategic we must be in order to work for Peace.
Many prominent Peacemakers have acted from a place of strong religious belief. Whether we are religious or not, we need clarity about our salient values and our willingness to live by them. Too often we are dismayed to realize that we are not living by the values we espouse. Living in Peace requires our knowing our values and exhibiting them through nonviolent means, repeatedly. A commitment to nonviolence means living our deepest values and exploring what we’re willing to risk in order to stand for Peace and Justice.
Bob Marley sang, “No Justice, No Peace.” If we want Peace, we must stand for Justice. I don’t know about you, but I interpret these words as a call to action. In answering that call, I’ve gone to our nation’s capitol to march with the Rev. Drs. Liz Theoharis and Wm. J. Barber, of the Poor People’s Campaign. I’ve been amazed and blessed by the clarity of that movement.
The more I study nonviolence with groups like Pace e Bene, the more I read about nonviolence, I realize I must practice nonviolence where I am — right here in the Central Susquehanna Valley. People in this Valley are hungry (children!), underemployed, and underpaid. Our medical services and personnel are stretched beyond breaking by COVID. Our social system is undermined by the opioid and suicide crises. Our beautiful rivers and streams are polluted.
Through my work as clergy and as an activist, I know this Valley is filled with people who can enact change through nonviolent means. You can be one of them! You can practice nonviolence by working with one of our social assistance groups here in our Valley. Keep your passion for Peace in your hearts and utilize your special knowledge and skills in the service of Peace.
“What’s so funny ‘bout Peace Love and Understanding?” Nothing. Nothing at all.
Ann Keeler Evans has written for the Daily Item in religion and on aging parents. She now serves as a “Village Priestess” for cyber villages and people wherever they are in the world and in their hearts and souls. Find her at https://annkeelerevans.org