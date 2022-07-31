As an occasional Facebook reader, I thought the post: “Has anyone tried unplugging the United States for two minutes and then plugging it back in?” was an excellent suggestion.
Unplugging my computer, printer, phone is what I do when I don’t know what else to do to solve an issue I don’t understand or know how to fix. It’s amazing how many times it works.
If we could unplug our country — and let’s be aggressive and unplug our world — I have been thinking about what I would hope the U.S. and the world around us would look like when we plugged it back in.
Before you read my thoughts, please take a minute and think about how you would like that rebooted world to look.
The climate crisis that is so clearly consuming our country, and our world, would resolve. In the reboot, absurd heat, many too many fires, extreme drought and out-of-season hurricanes and tornados would be exceptions and not every-day occurrences.
The peace meter in the U.S. and the world is reset. This would mean an end to almost all wars and the causes of those wars, because that would also require an end to aggression, poverty, famine and evil. Before anyone starts writing me an email, I understand there are “good” wars. Defending a nation’s independence, defending the persecution of groups or cultures or individuals, etc. are justifiable reasons for war when a negotiation of peace has failed.
People’s memories would not have been permanently deleted. Sometimes as I watch the news or read the newspaper, I think I’m the only person who believes — and tries to live by — the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
There would be no more judgement of people who don’t look like the way we think they should look; there will be no more judgement of people who have difficult — sometimes impossible — decisions to make; there will be no more judgement for the plight of the poor among us; and there will be no more judgement about issues we clearly don’t care to understand.
Before the reboot, judgements and power were becoming laws in our country. After the reboot, I would like the laws to reflect the universal belief that each person should treat each other person in the way they would like to be treated.
I graduated from high school the day Robert Kennedy died.
Like every other person on earth, he was an imperfect man, but it makes me sad to realize how few people remember or care about the wisdom he shared at such a young age. He is most usually remembered for saying, “There are those that look at things the way they are, and ask, why? I dream of things that never were and ask why not?”
As I was revisiting his most famous quotations, I came across this quote from “The Day of Affirmation” Speech Kennedy delivered at the University of Capetown, South Africa on June 6, 1966 — exactly two years before his death.
On that day, 56 years ago, he said, “Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society. Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change the world which yields, most painfully to change.”
Jean Knouse is a Features Editor and the editor of Inside Pennsylvania Magazine.